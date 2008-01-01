Free Title Generator: Powered by AI | Semrush

Short answer: As many as you can think of.

An effective title tells the reader what to expect on the rest of the page. As such, these titles generally mirror the format, focus, or voice of the content itself.

Here are a few common headline types:

• • “Write Better Titles with This New AI Tool” Command or CTA headlines: These headlines tell the reader what they can learn or do as a result of the content



• • “10 Vegetarian Recipes You’ll Love” • “5 Ways To Improve Your Content Fast” List headlines: Used primarily for listicles, these titles tell the reader what ties each item together



• • “10 Best Books of the Year” Ranking headlines: Similar to list headlines, these headlines are ideal for making recommendations to readers



• • “Stop Missing Your Deadlines” Pain point headlines: Specify the issue or pain point the reader can resolve by reading the content



• • “Increase Your Blog Traffic” Result-oriented headlines: Similar to pain point headlines, these titles tell the reader what they stand to gain by reading



• • “How To Troubleshoot Your Computer” Instructional headlines: Otherwise known as “how-to” headlines, these are ideal for content that illustrates a step-by-step process



• • “Ultimate Guide to Content Marketing in 2022” • “Everything You Need To Know About PPC” Guides or explainers: Typically long reads that cover a broad topic in detail



• • “WordPress vs. Drupal” Comparisons: Ideal for product reviews and similar topics where two things are evaluated against one another

