Website Ranking CheckerCheck the Google keyword rankings for any website instantly. Get keywords, positions, URLs, and search volumes to identify opportunities to drive more organic traffic. Enter any domain to check its keyword rankings.
What Is the Keyword Rank Checker?
A keyword rank checker is a free tool that shows you the search terms a website ranks for in Google's organic results and their exact ranking positions.
It helps you understand how your site performs so you can identify opportunities for growth, refine your content strategy, and track your progress over time.
Powered by an industry-leading database of over 20 billion regularly updated keywords, our ranking checker provides accurate, non-personalized results you can trust.
Use this free SEO ranking checker to:
- See where any site ranks in Google's organic search results
- Uncover search terms driving traffic to your domain (or your competitors)
- Spot keyword positions you can improve to boost your SEO performance
How to Use the Keyword Rank Checker
Here's how you can use the keyword rank checker to get Google keyword rankings for any website in less than 60 seconds:
- Enter a domain in the search box at the top of this page
- Click "Check Keywords" to begin the analysis
- Review the list of Google keywords, rankings, URLs, and search volumes
To get even more SEO keywords, URLs, and rankings, create a free Semrush account and get access to your website's complete "Positions" report.
The "Positions" report provides the following valuable insights (with a free account):
- Keyword: Keywords the domain ranks for in Google's organic search reasults
- Position: The domain's highest organic ranking position for that keyword
- SERP Features: Special icons indicating if the site appears in Featured Snippets or other SERP features
- Intent: The search intent category (transactional, commercial, navigational, or informational)
- Traffic: Estimated monthly visits the keyword drives to the domain
- Volume: Average monthly search volume for the keyword
- Keyword Difficulty: How difficult it is to rank for that term (on a scale of 100)
- URL: The specific webpage ranking for the keyword
- Total Traffic: The total number of monthly organic visits the site is expected to get
- Total Keywords: The total number of keywords a domain ranks for in the top 100 organic search results
This comprehensive website ranking data can help you make informed decisions about your SEO and content strategy, showing you exactly where you stand in Google's search results.
How to Use a Website's Keyword Ranking Results
Here are some practical, effective use cases for you to leverage the free website ranking data:
- Analyze ranking performance. See your total ranking keywords and estimated organic traffic. Develop a baseline for exactly where you stand in search results and how much visibility you're getting.
- Find keyword opportunities. Identify keywords where you're ranking on page 2 or 3 that could be pushed to page 1 with targeted SEO efforts. Find terms with high search volume but low competition for quick wins.
- Track competitor rankings. Discover keywords your competitors rank for that you don't. Use this search engine position checker to identify gaps in your content strategy and discover new topics to target.
- Measure SEO impact. Compare rankings before and after implementing SEO updates to measure the impact of your work. Use the data to demonstrate ROI and validate your optimization efforts.
- Prioritize high-value keywords. Identify which keywords drive the most estimated traffic to your site. Focus your content optimization efforts on terms with high traffic potential to maximize results.
Why Check Website Keyword Rankings?
You should check website keyword rankings because they provide insights into your site’s organic performance, highlight how you stack up against competitors, and help identify opportunities for improving visibility and growth.
Here are some of the benefits of regularly using a keyword position checker:
- Clear insights into performance: Monitor whether your optimization efforts are on the right track.
- Increased visibility potential: Discover keywords ranking on page 2 or 3 that could jump to page 1 with optimization.
- Early detection of ranking drops: Catch declines and fluctuations before they significantly impact performance.
- Competitive advantage: Identify gaps in your keyword strategy to stay ahead of the competition.
- Proof of ROI: Demonstrate tangible improvements in your search positions and validate your SEO efforts.