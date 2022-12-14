Website Ranking Checker

Check the Google keyword rankings for any website instantly. Get keywords, positions, URLs, and search volumes to identify opportunities to drive more organic traffic. Enter any domain to check its keyword rankings.
Limit: 0/5 checks per day.
Traffic trend with keyword stats

What Is the Keyword Rank Checker?

A keyword rank checker is a free tool that shows you the search terms a website ranks for in Google's organic results and their exact ranking positions.

It helps you understand how your site performs so you can identify opportunities for growth, refine your content strategy, and track your progress over time.

Powered by an industry-leading database of over 20 billion regularly updated keywords, our ranking checker provides accurate, non-personalized results you can trust.

Use this free SEO ranking checker to:

  • See where any site ranks in Google's organic search results
  • Uncover search terms driving traffic to your domain (or your competitors)
  • Spot keyword positions you can improve to boost your SEO performance

How to Use the Keyword Rank Checker

Here's how you can use the keyword rank checker to get Google keyword rankings for any website in less than 60 seconds:

  • Enter a domain in the search box at the top of this page
  • Click "Check Keywords" to begin the analysis
  • Review the list of Google keywords, rankings, URLs, and search volumes

To get even more SEO keywords, URLs, and rankings, create a free Semrush account and get access to your website's complete "Positions" report.

Organic Research report, showing keyword rankings for website

The "Positions" report provides the following valuable insights (with a free account):

  • Keyword: Keywords the domain ranks for in Google's organic search reasults
  • Position: The domain's highest organic ranking position for that keyword
  • SERP Features: Special icons indicating if the site appears in Featured Snippets or other SERP features
  • Intent: The search intent category (transactional, commercial, navigational, or informational)
  • Traffic: Estimated monthly visits the keyword drives to the domain
  • Volume: Average monthly search volume for the keyword
  • Keyword Difficulty: How difficult it is to rank for that term (on a scale of 100)
  • URL: The specific webpage ranking for the keyword
  • Total Traffic: The total number of monthly organic visits the site is expected to get
  • Total Keywords: The total number of keywords a domain ranks for in the top 100 organic search results

This comprehensive website ranking data can help you make informed decisions about your SEO and content strategy, showing you exactly where you stand in Google's search results.

How to Use a Website's Keyword Ranking Results

Here are some practical, effective use cases for you to leverage the free website ranking data:

  • Analyze ranking performance. See your total ranking keywords and estimated organic traffic. Develop a baseline for exactly where you stand in search results and how much visibility you're getting.
  • Find keyword opportunities. Identify keywords where you're ranking on page 2 or 3 that could be pushed to page 1 with targeted SEO efforts. Find terms with high search volume but low competition for quick wins.
  • Track competitor rankings. Discover keywords your competitors rank for that you don't. Use this search engine position checker to identify gaps in your content strategy and discover new topics to target.
  • Measure SEO impact. Compare rankings before and after implementing SEO updates to measure the impact of your work. Use the data to demonstrate ROI and validate your optimization efforts.
  • Prioritize high-value keywords. Identify which keywords drive the most estimated traffic to your site. Focus your content optimization efforts on terms with high traffic potential to maximize results.
Access keyword ranking data and insights your competitors don't have
Start Your Free Trial

Why Check Website Keyword Rankings?

You should check website keyword rankings because they provide insights into your site’s organic performance, highlight how you stack up against competitors, and help identify opportunities for improving visibility and growth.

Here are some of the benefits of regularly using a keyword position checker:

  • Clear insights into performance: Monitor whether your optimization efforts are on the right track.
  • Increased visibility potential: Discover keywords ranking on page 2 or 3 that could jump to page 1 with optimization.
  • Early detection of ranking drops: Catch declines and fluctuations before they significantly impact performance.
  • Competitive advantage: Identify gaps in your keyword strategy to stay ahead of the competition.
  • Proof of ROI: Demonstrate tangible improvements in your search positions and validate your SEO efforts.
Organic Research report, showing traffic trends for website

Who Will Benefit from the Keyword Rank Checker?

SEO Professionals

Instantly reveal competitor strategies and identify keyword gaps. Prioritize opportunities, spot ranking vulnerabilities, and build targeted SEO roadmaps. Get unbiased results not influenced by personalization, giving you the true picture of search visibility that manual checks can't provide.

Digital Marketers

Connect SEO efforts directly to business results. Track which keywords drive real traffic to your site and measure how ranking improvements translate to growth. Use these insights to prove ROI to clients or stakeholders. And refine your content strategy to focus on terms that actually convert.

Small Business Owners

Gain professional SEO insights without the learning curve or expensive tools. Instantly see how visible your website is for the terms your customers actually use. Discover which products or services already rank well, and identify quick wins to outperform competitors without needing technical expertise.

Website Ranking Checker FAQs

What Is a Google Keyword Ranking?

How Can I Check My Website's SEO Ranking on Google?

Is the Keyword Rank Checker Free to Use?

How Often Should I Check My Keyword Rankings?

What Can I Do If I'm Not Ranking Well for Keywords?

How Is This Different from Searching Keywords in Google?

Related Marketing Resources

Learn how to use Semrush SEO tools to do content marketing, check your competitor’s traffic data and user engagement metrics, launch a backlink campaign, and much more.
article illustration
SEO Rank Tracking10 min read
Keyword Ranking: How to Track Your Google Rankings (For Free)Learn what keyword ranking is, why it‘s important, and how to track it (for free) in this simple guide.
Alex LindleyDecember 14, 2022
article illustration
Keyword Research12 min read
Keyword Search Volume: A Beginner’s GuideKeyword search volume is the number of times people search for a keyword. And it helps guide your strategy.
Carlos SilvaMay 15, 2023
article illustration
Keyword Research13 min read
How to Find & Analyze Competitor KeywordsCompetitor keywords are search engine queries that rivals rank for. Learn how you can rank for them, too.
Rachel HandleyMarch 19, 2024
Trusted by the world’s leading brands
logos

Get started with your free Semrush account

Monitor keyword rankings and access 55+ more tools with Semrush.Try for Free