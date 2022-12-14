A keyword rank checker is a free tool that shows you the search terms a website ranks for in Google's organic results and their exact ranking positions.

It helps you understand how your site performs so you can identify opportunities for growth, refine your content strategy, and track your progress over time.

Powered by an industry-leading database of over 20 billion regularly updated keywords, our ranking checker provides accurate, non-personalized results you can trust.

Use this free SEO ranking checker to: