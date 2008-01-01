ContentShake Pricing | Create High-Ranking Content

Pricing
$60 / month
SEO content briefs
Create briefs that help you rank high
New content generation
Create and optimize SEO-ready articles
Your brand voice
Create content that always sounds like you
Weekly new content ideas
Get trending topic suggestions for your location
What’s inside
Full SEO article generation
Content optimization
Local content ideas
SEO brief generator
Content in your brand voice
Social media content
Chrome browser extension
AI chat & AI text generation
Real-time competitor data
AI images and stock photos
7 supported languages
WordPress publishing
Then, pay $60/month — just $2/day
How the trial plan works
Today: Instant access
Start exploring ContentShake AI for free—without any charges.
Day 1 — Day 7: Enjoy all features
Create briefs, generate SEO articles, and optimize your drafts.
You can cancel at any time.
Day 7: Trial ends
You will be charged when the trial ends.
Want to create content that brings traffic?
Try ContentShake AI: a smart AI writing tool powered by Semrush’s SEO data.
FAQs
The ContentShake AI subscription provides you with:
- Generation of full SEO-friendly articles
- Writing content in your unique brand voice
- Social media post creation
- AI-generated images
- Content ideas and optimization tailored for local markets
- 25 new content ideas each week
- Access to AI chat
- One-click publishing to WordPress
- ContentShake AI Chrome extension
You can pay using any major credit card, including Visa, Mastercard, Discover, American Express, and UnionPay.
Start with a 7-day free trial to explore all features. After the free trial, the subscription will cost $60/month (tax not included).
You can unsubscribe anytime via the My Apps page. After canceling, you’ll retain access to all ContentShake AI features until the end of your subscription period. For further assistance with cancellation, feel free to contact us at app-center@semrush.com.
Haven’t found an answer to your question? Check out our Knowledge Base or contact us.