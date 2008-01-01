ContentShake Pricing | Create High-Ranking Content

Pricing

$60 / month

SEO content briefs

Create briefs that help you rank high

New content generation

Create and optimize SEO-ready articles

Your brand voice

Create content that always sounds like you

Weekly new content ideas

Get trending topic suggestions for your location

What’s inside

  • Full SEO article generation

  • Content optimization

  • Local content ideas

  • SEO brief generator

  • Content in your brand voice

  • Social media content

  • Chrome browser extension

  • AI chat & AI text generation

  • Real-time competitor data

  • AI images and stock photos

  • 7 supported languages

  • WordPress publishing

Then, pay $60/month — just $2/day

How the trial plan works

Today: Instant access

Start exploring ContentShake AI for free—without any charges.

Day 1 — Day 7: Enjoy all features

Create briefs, generate SEO articles, and optimize your drafts.
You can cancel at any time.

Day 7: Trial ends

You will be charged when the trial ends.

Want to create content that brings traffic?

Try ContentShake AI: a smart AI writing tool powered by Semrush’s SEO data.

FAQs

What do I get with the subscription plan?

The ContentShake AI subscription provides you with:

  • Generation of full SEO-friendly articles
  • Writing content in your unique brand voice
  • Social media post creation
  • AI-generated images
  • Content ideas and optimization tailored for local markets
  • 25 new content ideas each week
  • Access to AI chat
  • One-click publishing to WordPress
  • ContentShake AI Chrome extension

You can pay using any major credit card, including Visa, Mastercard, Discover, American Express, and UnionPay.

Start with a 7-day free trial to explore all features. After the free trial, the subscription will cost $60/month (tax not included).

You can unsubscribe anytime via the My Apps page. After canceling, you’ll retain access to all ContentShake AI features until the end of your subscription period. For further assistance with cancellation, feel free to contact us at app-center@semrush.com.

Haven’t found an answer to your question? Check out our Knowledge Base or contact us.

