80+ Catchy Headline Examples to Inspire You in 205

No matter what channel you are writing for, a catchy headline is crucial for grabbing readers' attention.

Good headlines summarize your content, catch users’ attention, and prompt them to click.

In this guide, I’ll share my favorite headlines for your inspiration.

I’ll also explain why they work well and how you can apply these learnings to your own content.

Key Elements of a Powerful Headline

A headline can make or break your marketing campaign. It serves three aims: to grab, retain, and turn attention into action.

Here are the key elements of headlines that attract clicks and generate engagement.

Clarity

A good headline leaves no room for guesswork. It is clear, specific and lets the reader know exactly what to expect.

Like movie trailers, headlines tease an end goal so the reader has an appropriate amount of information without revealing too much.

For example, the blog post headline “Topic Clusters for SEO: What are they & How to Create Them” promises readers a guide on building topic clusters.

It directly conveys the main topic—topic clusters for SEO—and indicates that the reader can expect to learn more.

For clarity in headlines, be specific and avoid vague terms, contradictory terms, or overly complicated messages.

Here’s another example:

Effective headline Less effective How to save $300 on groceries every week How to save money on groceries

Value

A good headline promises value. To motivate the reader to read, it must clearly communicate the benefits or specific outcomes they can expect.

It must appeal to the reader’s curiosity so much that they feel compelled to read it.

CoinTelegraph, for example, communicates value with the headline: "12 Lessons From Winning and Losing $12 Million in Crypto."

Notice how the topic is nothing new: cryptocurrency.

However, the headline adds value because it clearly promises insights drawn from personal experience.

Here’s another example:

Effective headline Less effective 10 Scientifically Proven Ways to Improve Your Productivity in a Week Ways to Increase Your Productivity

Urgency

People need the right motivation to take action. This is why 80% of readers only scan and never make it past the headline.

Good headlines create a sense of urgency that prompt action.

The Muse nails this in their headline: "7 Ways to Get Inspired Right Here, Right Now."

The phrase “Right Now” creates a sense of immediacy and prompts the reader to act without delay. It’s also highly specific.

Here’s another example:

Effective headline Less effective Last Chance: Grab 50% Off These Must-Have Jean Jackets Today Jean Jackets on Sale Now

Curiosity

A good headline should be specific enough to be intriguing, yet enigmatic enough to arouse curiosity.

And curiosity taps into the psychological principle of FOMO (Fear of Missing Out).

This leads readers to want to stay on the post long enough to get the message. For example:

Effective headline Less effective You Won’t Believe What This Simple Morning Routine Can Do for Your Skin A Morning Routine for Better Skin

Emotional Appeal

A good headline captures the reader's attention and engages them emotionally.

It seeks to establish a relationship with the reader from the get-go by provoking feelings such as excitement, fear, or happiness.

For example:

Effective Less Effective Why Every Parent Should Worry About Their Child’s Screen Time Managing Screen Time for Kids

Relevance

A headline that speaks to the reader’s immediate interests or problems will generate higher engagement.

Think about the key problem and pain point your content piece aims to address.

Then, integrate it into your headline.

For example:

Effective Less Effective 5 Essential Apps to Help You Write Without Grammar Mistakes The Best Apps for Writers

Blog Post Headline Examples

A blog post's headline is the first thing readers see.

It’s your first step toward writing an effective and well-optimized blog post.

There is no one-size-fits-all formula for writing an attention-grabbing article headline.

But there are best practices that can help you write them more effectively. We call these best practices “formulas.” Here are some of them:

1. ‘Everything you need to know’ blog headlines

The “Everything you need to know” headline signals to readers that they can expect comprehensive coverage on a specific topic.

For this to be effective, it must be topic-specific, that is, it must focus on one topic. It generally follows this format: Everything You Need to Know About [Topic].

For example: "Everything you need to know about the keto diet."

2. Comparison blog headlines

A comparison headline is used when comparing two or more options.

It details a breakdown of these products' differences and similarities, so that the reader can make informed decisions.

It generally follows this format: [X] vs. [Y]: Which One is Right for [Audience or Purpose]?

For example: "iPhone 15 Pro Max vs. Pixel 8 Pro: Which High-End Flagship Wins?"

3. ‘Top + number’ listing headlines

These types of posts are easy-to-digest blog posts with numbered listings. They promise the reader something specific and provide structure.

Such blogs generally follow this format: Top [Number] [Things] for [Audience or Purpose].

For example: "Top 10 SEO Newsletters That Will Make You a Better SEO" by USERP.

4. ‘A guide to…’ blog headlines

As the name implies, an “A guide to” headline offers readers a step-by-step approach or expertise on a specific topic.

It is informative and educates readers on beginner-friendly topics to more advanced topics.

It follows this format: A Complete Guide to [Topic].

For example: “Social Media 101: Your Complete Guide to Social Media Basics.”

5. ‘How to’ headlines

How to headlines offer a clear process to achieve a goal or solve a problem. This headline type is direct and specific about what the reader will learn.

It generally follows this format: How to +[do something].

For example: "How to Start a Blog: The Beginner’s Guide for 2024."

6. ‘Mistakes to Avoid’ headlines

These headlines highlight the common mistakes associated with a topic.

They are straightforward and often written with numbered listings to structure the article.

This headline type generally follows this format: [Number] Common Mistakes to Avoid When [Action].

For example: “16 first-time homebuyer mistakes to avoid.”

💡 Pro tip: Analyze your top-ranking competitors to write an effective headline for SEO content.

Google your target keyword and check the headlines appearing on page one. Are there any common patterns they share?

Alternatively, you can use a tool like ContentShake AI, which automatically creates content (including headlines) optimized for ranking.

Social Media Headline Examples

Social media posts are mostly measured by engagement.

Creative headlines encourage users to like, comment, share a post, or click on the link leading to your website.

Use these tips to write effective headlines for social media:

Ask an intriguing question to tap into readers’ curiosity. For example, "Are you making these common mistakes in your marketing strategy?"

Be direct and use active, compelling verbs like “transform” or “boost” to inspire immediate action.

Offer a glimpse into the post's content without giving too much information. For instance, “5 techniques for working faster” is more intriguing than “How to get more done in less time.”

Here are some social media headline examples:

"The 10 Best Ways to Stay Looking Young" "Unlock the Power of Micro-Habits" “The Surprising Benefits of Eating Mushrooms” “Why Sleep Is the Key to Success at Work” “The Shocking Truth About Amazon” “How Drinking Water Can Help You Stay Slim” “You Won't Believe What Happened When We Drank This” “How I Generated $300,000 in 6 months with My Etsy Store” “Discover the Secret to Toned Abs” “The 5 Most Common Relationship Errors and How To Solve Them”

For instance, The Cut always creates engaging and witty headlines that encourage users to click and comment.

💡 Pro tip: Use AI social media tools like ContentShake AI to generate social posts with engaging headlines in just a few clicks.

News Stories Headline Examples

A good headline should make the reader interested in the story and want to know more.

Use these tips for writing effective news headlines:

Focus on how a story affects an individual or a community.

Include numbers and statistics to make the information more credible and concrete.

Craft headlines that frame the story as a clash of opposing forces, because news is driven by conflict and tension.

And here some real-life examples:

“The Dress That Broke the Internet” - CNBC “Taco Bell hotel reservations sell out in 2 minutes” - Yahoo News “IKEA Releases Instructions How To Make ‘Game of Thrones’ Cape After Costumer Reveals Actors Wore IKEA Rugs” - Bored Panda “Fidget spinners, the hit toy that spun out of nowhere” - The Recorder “I Can't Believe It's Not Buddha: Plastic Monk Goes Viral” - NPR “Florida Man Called 911 After Wife Had ‘Thrown Out His Beer” - NBC Miami “Banksy shreds his own artwork after £1m auction at Sotheby’s” - The Times “Elon Musk sells $3.5m worth of flamethrowers in a day” - The Guardian “Rat falls from ceiling onto customer's table at Buffalo Wild Wings” - ABC News

Sometimes it’s also a good idea to use a bit of humor and sarcasm—as this article does:

Advertising Headline Examples

Advertising Headline Examples

To write a compelling ad headline:

Keep it short and scannable

Focus on translating specific, tangible benefits

Add a clear CTA

Tackle your audience’s key pain points

Make it personal and address the user.

Here are some examples:

"Get faster website load times with our optimized hosting – Try for free" "Cut your energy bill in half with our smart thermostats – Buy now" "Boost team productivity with our project management tool – Try for free" "Find your perfect coffee blend with our subscription service – Subscribe now" "Reduce downtime with our cloud storage solution – Get a demo" "Achieve healthier skin with our natural face serum – Buy now" "Improve customer retention with our email marketing platform – Start a free trial" "Make your home safer with our smart security system – Learn more" "Simplify payroll management with our automated software – Try for free"

Here’s an example of a digital ad by Semrush:

Google Ads Headline Examples

Many people struggle to come up with Google Ads headlines.

This is mostly because you have just 30 characters to create the best possible summary of your product or service.

Make sure to keep your headlines on point and use the space you have to translate the key message and product benefits.

Check out these examples for your inspiration:

“Affordable car insurance – Get your free quote now” “Save on energy bills with our smart home devices” “Get 50% off all outdoor furniture – Shop now!” “Find the best mortgage rates – Compare now!” “Book your dream vacation – Flights as low as $99.”

Here’s an example of a high-ranking Google Ad:

Email Subject Line Examples

Email Subject Line Examples

Almost everyone complains that they get too many emails.

With so many piling up in people’s inboxes, it’s important to ensure your subject line stands out.

To write effective email headlines, make sure to:

Make them concise. The subject line must indicate the purpose of the email.

Be direct. Get straight to the point.

Make it personal. Address the reader as “you”.

Limit punctuation to avoid landing in the spam folder. Use no more than three punctuation marks per subject line.

Be creative. Use humor and witty language, and aim to intrigue your readers.

Here are some examples:

“Say goodbye to stress with these expert tips” “We have a special surprise just for you” “New year, new savings: Check out our latest deals” “Limited-time offer: 50% off your favorite products” “You won't believe what we have in store for you…” “Don't make these common mistakes in your next presentation” “Your dream job is waiting – Apply now!” “Your life got easier with our latest update” “Exclusive invitation for [NAME]: Join our VIP program” “Unlock the 7 hidden secrets of successful product marketing”

For instance, Unbounce always comes up with engaging and conversational email subject lines:

Eye-Catching Video Title Examples

A catchy title can help your video stand out among the millions on platforms such as YouTube or Vimeo.

Explore these tips for writing effective video headlines:

Focus on the main benefit of the video

Use common words, like those you would use in a chat with a friend

Avoid clickbait titles

Keep video titles short and straightforward

Incorporate questions

And here are some great examples:

“The Ultimate Guide to Travel Hacking” “Go from $0 to $1,000/Month with Instagram Affiliate Marketing” “The Top 5 Workout Moves for a Sculpted Body” “Shocking Before and After Weight Loss Transformations” “10 Life Hacks That Will Change Your Life Forever” “The Most Epic Lip Sync Battle Ever!” “How To Make the Perfect Cup of Coffee Every Time” “The Science of Happiness: How To Be Happy Every Day” “How I Grew + Marketed XXL Scrunchie's Social Media | Promote Your Small Business Online” “Unboxing the Latest iPhone - Is It Worth the Hype?” “Celebrity Makeup Secrets Revealed” “How To Cook Like a Pro: Master the Basics of Cooking” “INSTAGRAM MARKETING 101: Grow Your Business By Using Hashtags, Stories & More!”

Here’s an example of a successful video title by MrBeast:

Homepage Headline Examples

Very few elements on your website are as important as your homepage headline. It's the first thing people see when they land on your website.

Simply improving your homepage headline can increase conversion rates by as much as 40%. That’s how important first impressions are.

Here are some tips you can use:

Use specific, descriptive adjectives to highlight the value of your product or service. For instance, say “Premium, Handcrafted Leather Bags” instead of “Great Leather Bags.”

Incorporate relevant keywords to drive traffic and make your value clear.

Ensure your headline is a call to action that shows you understand your audience’s needs.

Use your headline to tackle a specific key pain point.

Check out these examples:

“Healthy Living Starts Here: Nutritional Plans Tailored to You” “Discover Music Like Never Before – Play, Explore, Enjoy” “Drive the Future – Electric Cars Designed for Tomorrow” “Experience Innovation with the All-New iPhone 15” “Create high-ranking content 10x faster” “Build a healthy meal routine”

Here’s a great homepage headline example from Appcues:

Sample Headlines of Job Postings

Many firms in 2024 are struggling to recruit, and there is strong competition for the most talented workers.

According to Mark Wilkinson from recruitment consultant Response, “People want more than just a ‘job,’ they want something they love, something they can enjoy and something that really matters to them.”

To make your job posting stand out, Mark recommends appealing to the heart and soul of candidates—not just their wallets.

Here are some good title examples for job ads:

“We're not just looking for any salesperson. We're looking for a sales ninja!” “Ready to make a difference? Join us on our mission.” “Join our team and help us change the world!” “Looking for a unicorn? We are too. Apply now!" “We need a superhero to save our day-to-day operations” “Looking for a game-changer to join our team” “Calling all problem solvers! We need your skills.” “Join our team of innovators and disruptors” “Wanted: Master of All Trades, Jack of None.”

Another well-known example comes from X (formerly known as Twitter), which once advertised for a “Tweeter in Chief” to manage the company’s Twitter account.

Resume Headline Examples

Resume headlines are short statements that prove the writer is a professional.

Similar to other headlines, the goal is to catch the reader’s attention and introduce them to who you are.

A resume headline announces your greatest strength or something that sets you apart, so hiring managers can notice this immediately.

Here are useful some tips:

Keep it short, punchy and direct. Use single phrases as a strong summary.

Include specific keywords from the job description that highlight relevant skills

Don’t use generic headlines for all applications. Customize your headline for each job application to show effort and genuine interest.

Check out these examples for your inspiration:

“Human Resources Manager Passionate About Fostering Workplace Culture” “Software Engineer With a Talent for Building Scalable Web Applications” “Certified Nutritionist Dedicated to Holistic Health and Wellness” “Results-Driven Sales Manager With Expertise in B2B Solutions” “Digital Content Strategist Skilled in SEO and Content Optimization” “Mobile App Developer With Expertise in User-Centered Designs” “Event Planner Known for Creating Memorable High-End Corporate Events” “Professional Chef Focused on Farm-to-Table Culinary Creations” “Strategic Business Consultant Helping Startups Achieve Sustainable Growth” “Project Manager Skilled in Leading Cross-Functional Tech Teams to Success”

Wrapping Up

A good headline is clear, concise, and informative, and it summarizes the main idea you want to communicate.

It goes without saying that you should also make it interesting and engaging, and encourage the reader to want to learn more.

Remember: you don’t have to get it right the first time. Always write several headline options and choose the one that works best.

Try using AI tools to brainstorm more ideas and make your headlines more engaging and data-driven.

Combined with your imagination and expertise, this approach can yield great results.