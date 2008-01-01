ContentShake AI vs Copy AI | Semrush

Why choose ContentShake AI vs Copy AI?

ContentShake AI elevates small teams with big content marketing goals.
The tool combines powerful AI with real-time SEO data to bring traffic and customers to your website.

  • The platform is incredibly user-friendly and intuitive, making it a reliable and efficient tool to streamline our content creation process.

    Kathryn Strachan

    CEO at CopyHouse

  • ContentShake AI creates a long-form piece right away, and accuracy and accessibility make it way better than ChatGPT!

    Chiara Brancato

    Founder at the Museum Creative

  • It has really simplified keyword research, generating content ideas and, most importantly, creating SEO-friendly content briefs for the team we have hired.

    Vanhishikha Bhargava

    Founder at Contensify

Copy AI supports content production, but ContentShake AI shares the workload.

Large companies with SEO specialists appreciate Copy AI’s automated workflows and collaborative tools.

Using this platform as a foundation, they can develop multistep marketing, sales, and GTM campaigns.

But what about small teams? You might not have the resources to build on Copy AI’s features or the expertise to optimize your content for search.

ContentShake AI is designed with startups and small businesses in mind.

You can create SEO-rich, ready-to-rank content based on Semrush’s competitive data—in just one click.

Streamline, scale, and grow your marketing
with ContentShake AI

Copy AI user interface
ContentShake AI user interface

Supporting small teams’ organic growth
with AI innovation

Copy AI

ContentShake AI logo

SEO Optimization

SEO Optimization

No

Requires additional tools for up-to-date SEO data.

Yes

Generates SEO-rich content infused with real-time data. Incorporates target keywords and structures your content based on competitive insights.

Content ideas

Content ideas

Yes

Based on standard AI prompts.

Yes

Recommends topics based on the latest market data to bring the maximum traffic to your site. Suggests new ideas each week.

Images

Images

No

Only available to Enterprise customers

Yes

Locates and embeds images in your content. You can also generate images with AI for free.

AI Chat

AI Chat

Yes

Uses standard AI models to generate ideas based on your prompt.

Yes

Integrated into the article editor to help you save time.

Real-time competitor data

Real-time competitor data

Yes

Requires your own research.

Yes

Analyzes your organic competitors and adjusts your content.

Up-to-date information

Up-to-date information

Yes
Yes

Your content is written using the latest news, data, and fresh information.

Tone of voice

Tone of voice

Yes

Lets you write in your brand voice.

Yes

Lets you write in your unique brand voice and style. It also helps you maintain a consistent tone of voice in your content.

Content creation workflow

Content creation workflow

Yes

Advanced automation workflows tailored for experienced users and large teams.

Yes

An intuitive blog editor perfect for beginners and one-person teams.

Browser extensions

Browser extensions

Yes
Yes

You can use Conte​​ntShake AI for Chrome.

Integrations

Integrations

Yes

via Zapier.

Yes

Direct publishing to WordPress and transfers to Google Docs.

Social media post generator

Social media post generator

Yes
Yes

Time

Time

Your schedule must account for SEO and manual competitor research.

Articles are ready within a few minutes, after which you can further optimized them.

Free version

Free version

Yes

Free limited plan.

Yes

7-day free trial.

Pricing

Pricing

Starts at $49/month. The Team plan costs $249/month.

$60/month.

Barbara Ferrigno's сontent revolution with ContentShake AI

AI that turbocharges Barbara Ferrigno's business.

With a 12x faster content production rate and readership doubling on AI articles, her firm witnesses a remarkable 10-15% business expansion.

Barbara's verdict?

ContentShake AI is a game-changer for non-writers who need to create impactful content.

Barbara Ferrigno

CEO Concept Marketing Group

Learn more

Make SEO and AI work harder for you

Mastering AI: Your Quick Guide to Creating
Ready-to-Rank Content for Small Biz

Watch now

Knowledge Base: Your Quick Guide to ContentShake AI

Read now

Effortlessly drive traffic and engagement with ContentShake AI

With ContentShake AI’s easy-to-use and limitless features, businesses of all sizes can scale their content marketing and expand their reach.

