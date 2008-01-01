ContentShake AI vs SurferSEO | Semrush

Why choose ContentShake AI vs SurferSEO?
Small teams thrive on intuitive tools.
ContentShake AI lets you generate SEO-rich articles effortlessly, with no hidden costs.
The platform is incredibly user-friendly and intuitive, making it a reliable and efficient tool to streamline our content creation process.
Kathryn Strachan
CEO at CopyHouse
ContentShake AI creates a long-form piece right away, and accuracy and accessibility make it way better than ChatGPT!
Chiara Brancato
Founder at the Museum Creative
It has really simplified keyword research, generating content ideas and, most importantly, creating SEO-friendly content briefs for the team we have hired.
Vanhishikha Bhargava
Founder at Contensify
ContentShake AI creates instant articles, a straightforward alternative to Surfer AI’s step-by-step approach
Large companies with dedicated marketing teams can use Surfer’s advanced SEO tools to optimize their content production.
They have the expertise to take advantage of features like SERP analysis and audits.
If you run a small business, you probably are the marketing department.
You don’t have the time or the resources to manage complex SEO tools. You’re looking for user-friendly software with no unnecessary extras and hidden costs.
ContentShake AI is designed with small teams in mind. Generate long-form articles based on SEO insights and competitor data—no experience and extra costs required.
Uncomplicate your content workflow
with ContentShake AI
Efficient content production to help small
teams get big results
SurferSEO
SEO Optimization
Generating each SEO-friendly article costs $19 in addition to your subscription plan (max 30 articles on the cheapest plan). SurferSEO also offers expert-level tools such as SERP analysis and audits.
Allows you to generate SEO-rich articles at no additional cost. ContentShake AI uses Semrush’s powerful SEO data to help you rank faster.
Content ideas
Suggests topics and keywords
Suggests topics from up-to-date market insights and offers you fresh ideas every week.
Local search trends
Finds content ideas tailored to local audiences and optimizes your content for your preferred location.
Images
Suggests alt tags and placement but you have to source images elsewhere.
Locates and embeds images in your content. You can also generate images with AI for free.
AI Chat Bot
Tone of voice
Tailors your tone to SERP results or lets you create a custom voice.
Allows you to write in your unique brand voice and style. It also helps you maintain a consistent tone of voice in your content.
Google Chrome browser extension
WordPress and Google Chrome Integrations
Social media post generator
You have to repurpose the content yourself.
Instantly turns your content into compelling posts for any social media platforms.
Time
The step-by-step process requires up to 20 minutes.
Instant articles with one click.
Flat rate with no hidden fees
Credit-based system for generating articles and accessing additional tools
Our monthly rate is all-inclusive.
Free version
7-day free trial
Limits
There are caps on each plan starting at 30 articles for the $89 tier.
No caps and hidden costs
Pricing
From $89/month.
$60/month
ContentShake AI keeps marketing simple without limiting what small businesses can do
Barbara Ferrigno's сontent revolution with ContentShake AI
AI that turbocharges Barbara Ferrigno's business.
With a 12x faster content production rate and readership doubling on AI articles, her firm witnesses a remarkable 10-15% business expansion.
Barbara's verdict?
ContentShake AI is a game-changer for non-writers who need to create impactful content.
Barbara Ferrigno
CEO Concept Marketing Group
But you don’t need to be an expert like Ferrigno to benefit from ContentShake AI.
Our tools let you create top-level marketing content even if you're new to SEO and content marketing.
Make a big impact with even the smallest of teams
With ContentShake AI’s easy-to-use and limitless features, businesses of all sizes can scale their content marketing and expand their reach.