57 Best AI Tools to Try in 2024 (Always Up-to-Date)

AI's taken a bite out of our workload—automating tasks and sparking creativity in fields like content writing and graphic design.

New AI tools are popping up everywhere all the time, which can make it difficult to keep track.

In this mega-guide, we'll break down the 57 best AI tools for various use cases to try in 2024.

[We update this list continuously to reflect the latest changes and releases.]

How We Select the Best AI Tools

Our list is based on extensive research, including in-depth analysis of dozens of expert reviews.

We've also tested most of these tools ourselves, so we can give you a well-rounded perspective on their capabilities and functionalities.

The Best AI Tools and Software to Try in 2024

Even if you already use some AI tools, checking out the latest ones can give you a big advantage.

We're going to explore some of the best AI tools out there, which we've broken down into different categories so you can find exactly what you need.

AI Content Creation Tools

Struggling to keep up with the demand for fresh content? AI content creation tools speed up the way we generate text. Here are our picks.

ContentShake AI is a powerful writing tool that simplifies content creation by combining generative AI with real-world SEO data from Semrush.

The tool helps you:

Discover content ideas that resonate with your target audience

Create SEO-optimized articles quickly and easily

Generate engaging social media posts to promote your content

Generate high-quality AI images for your content

First, ContentShake AI analyzes your niche and your competition and suggests personalized content ideas proven to drive traffic.

Then, it helps you compose articles based on those ideas. The tool automatically finds and integrates target keywords and search intent insights into your blog posts.

It also let you generate high-quality AI images for free.

ContentShake AI also provides real-time optimization tips to ensure your content is SEO-friendly and easy to read.

It scores your content and suggests improvements to boost rankings and engagement.

For example, ContentShake will take a long, jargon-filled sentence and rewrite it into a few short, easy-to-understand sentences. This makes your content more compelling for readers.

Finally, you can instantly turn your articles into catchy social media posts with a single click. This helps drive more traffic to your content.

This way, ContentShake AI simplifies every step—from generating ideas to publishing and promoting your content.

Key Features

The content idea generator finds trending topics for your business niche

The article generator creates unlimited SEO-rich blog posts optimized for your target keywords and search intent

One-click WordPress publishing lets you send articles directly to your website

Intuitive blog editor with an integrated AI chatbot

The content optimization feature improves your content’s SEO, readability and tone of voice

Free Chrome extension generates content and improves your writing on the go

Pros and Cons

Pros:

A single convenient platform for finding content ideas, writing and optimizing content, and publishing it to your website

Enhances search engine rankings with Semrush's real-time SEO data

Offers useful free features like AI image generation and content optimization

Suitable for small businesses and teams of one

Cons:

Limited to content marketing use cases

Less suitable for large enterprises

Currently, it only generates content in English

Pricing

Explore ContentShake AI with a seven-day free trial.

After that, get the paid plan for $60/month and enjoy unlimited content creation.

Create ready-to-rank content in one click! Try ContentShake AI-a smart writing tool for small teams with big content marketing goals. Save time, see results. Start now for free

Jasper.ai was one of the original AI content generation tools.

Its features—such as Brand Voice (for writing content in your target tone of voice) and Knowledge Base—make it ideal for enterprises and large-volume content needs.

It offers over 50 templates to streamline your content creation process: you can generate articles, emails, ads, product descriptions, and more. These templates make Jasper accessible to everyone.

For example, you can use the Blog Post Conclusion Paragraph template to draft a conclusion:

Top Features

Access to a dozen models including OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic

Custom "brand voice" based on your existing content generates content matching your brand's tone and style

30+ languages for global content localization

Real-time collaboration for teams with multiple user seats and shared document workspaces

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Chrome extension incorporates the full power of the tool

Offers multiple output-editing options for changing tone, changing length, and repurposing content

Lets you toggle between Speed and Quality for your output

Cons:

Doesn’t offer real-time SEO or competitor data

Lack of a free tier makes it pricey for individual or casual users

Written output requires significant human input and editing

Pricing

The Creator plan with one seat costs $49/month. The Pro plan costs $69/month for each seat, and the Business plan offers custom pricing.

Choosing the best AI writing tool? Check out this step-by-step comparison of Jasper and ContentShake AI.

The AI Social Content Generator available in the Semrush App Center is an AI tool that helps you create engaging social media posts, captions, and hashtags within minutes.

It generates ready-to-use videos from a single line of text. This makes it easy to produce content for Instagram reels, TikTok, and YouTube.

You can also explore trending content from other brands on the same platform.

Top Features

Insights into competitors' best-performing posts and timings

Consistent brand identity across posts using your brand's color palette

Multiple content types including videos, carousels and posts

Unlimited posts, captions, and hashtags

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Provides content ideas to overcome creator's block

Offers a ton of templates to easily create trending, high-quality videos

Enables creation of content at scale for Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and more

Cons:

Cannot automatically post or schedule content to social media profiles

Video content is limited to the available templates, which may not fit all needs

Pricing

Check out Social Content Generator with a free trial. After that, it costs $35/month.

Copy.ai is an AI-powered platform that automates content creation and marketing workflows for go-to-market teams.

Simply type out the processes you want to automate and the tool will help you do it at scale. For example, it can:

Create various types of content

Automate personalized sales prospecting

Streamline opportunity analysis and lead enrichment

Generate competitive analysis assets like battle cards

Top Features

An extensive prompt library to get you started

Automated workflow creation for marketing and sales operations

Works with various AI models like GPT 3.5, GPT 4, Azure, and Anthropic

Various templates for content creation (from content briefs to emails and ads)

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Integrates with over 2,000 tools

Provides robust features to automate sales and GTM processes

Supports over 90 languages for language translation

Cons:

Complicated to set up and takes time to understand

Not ideal for small teams due to its complexity

Doesn’t offer data-driven features for SEO content creation

Pricing

Copy.ai offers four plans: a Free plan, Pro at $49/month, Team at $249/month, and an Enterprise plan with custom pricing.

AI Rewording Tools and Grammar Checkers

AI rewording tools and grammar checkers can help you improve the clarity and accuracy of your writing. Let's explore how these tools can assist you with specific aspects of your writing process.

The Semrush Paraphrasing tool makes it easy to adapt your content for different channels.

How?

The AI rewriting tool analyzes your original text and paraphrases it completely.

The goal is to make your writing more clear, concise, and engaging. This helps to create content that's easy for all audiences to read and understand.

You can also use it to adapt content for various platforms and to write faster.

Top Features

Complex sentence simplification into clear, concise text

Content accessibility and appeal enhancement

Language and style adaptation for various audiences

Readability and tone of voice analysis and improvement

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Helps ensure messaging consistency across different platforms

Saves time compared to manually rewriting content

Lets you track various metrics, such as word count, tone, and readability, to optimize content

Cons:

Doesn’t have the option to select tone of voice

Automated suggestions may not always fit the intended meaning or style

Pricing

Free to use.

The Semrush Free Online Proofreader helps refine your writing to better engage readers.

It analyzes your text and provides suggestions to improve clarity and concision.

The tool highlights issues such as excessive pronouns, overly long sentences, and passive voice, as shown below.

By addressing these common weaknesses, you can make your content more direct and easier to understand.

Top Features

Readability scores, style recommendations, and context-specific corrections

Detection of weak adverbs, passive voice, complex sentences, dull words, and other mistakes

Explanations of the rules behind each correction to teach you how to avoid them

Highlighting of hard-to-read sentences, passive voice, generic intensifiers, and other weak words

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Provides actionable feedback to tighten up your writing

Helps ensure your content is well-suited for online reading behaviors

Free to use, making it accessible to anyone looking to improve their writing

Cons:

Automated suggestions may not always align with your unique voice and style

Focuses mainly on sentence-level feedback as opposed to higher-level narrative flow

Pricing

Free to use.

The ContentShake AI Writing Wizard is a Chrome extension to supercharge your editing process.

This tool offers multiple ways to optimize your writing, such as improving language, rephrasing sentences, and adjusting tone of voice. It uses AI to provide smart, context-aware suggestions.

For example, you can use it to quickly polish your writing on any platform or website.

You can also ask it to create new content or perform other tasks using the “Custom request” feature.

Top Features

Compatible with any web platform and website for performing various AI writing tasks

Optimization of tone of voice and length

Summarization of complex ideas and concepts

Repurposing of the content for various social media platforms

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Integrates AI-powered editing tools into your natural writing workflow

Helps improve the tone of voice and style of your copy

Simplifies and paraphrases copy in a single click

Works on any website or platform

Cons:

AI suggestions may not always capture your intended meaning.

Free credits could run out quickly for high-volume writers.

The Chrome extension doesn’t offer the full ContentShake AI functionality.

Pricing

Users on the Free plan get 50 credits/month.

The extension is free without limits for all ContentShake AI’s Unlimited Plan users.

Grammarly is a writing assistant that goes beyond basic spelling and grammar checks.

For example, it also gives vocabulary enhancement suggestions to improve word choice and flow, like this:

You can also set writing goals such as Audience, Formality, and Domain to tailor the feedback you get from it.

Top Features

Correctness checks, tone suggestions, and full sentence rewrites to clean up hard-to-read sentences

Shared guidelines to help teams sound consistent

Custom style guides, with profile options for tone, formality, and professional relevance, adapt to your voice using generative AI

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Works on multiple desktop and mobile platforms, browsers, and apps

Uses AI to analyze your text and gives developmental feedback with strategic suggestions on how to make it better

Includes a built-in plagiarism checker to make sure everything is original

Cons:

Suggests what it deems as the best alternative, without giving options

Sometimes misunderstands the context of your writing

Pricing

Grammarly Premium costs $30/month. Grammarly Business plans cost $25/month/user.

Wordtune helps you improve your writing on the go.

It uses natural language processing to understand the context and semantics of the text.

It then provides suggestions to rewrite, rephrase, or change the tone of your sentences.

Wordtune goes a step further than standard error correction by providing developmental feedback.

The Spices feature makes content more catchy, for example, by adding an analogy or counterargument.

Top Features

Automated suggestions for more concise, vivid, and varied word choices to improve your writing style

A browser extension and integration with popular writing tools such as Google Docs, Microsoft Word

Translation of text from languages such as Spanish, Mandarin, or Arabic into English

Analysis of sentence structure, word choice and grammar to identify any potential issues

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Allows you to adjust the tone of your writing to be more formal or casual

Summarizes uploaded documents

Cons:

Raises concerns over privacy, since the Wordtune browser extension can access all the content on web pages you visit

May not handle complex technical writing or specialized domains as well as general writing.

Pricing

The Advanced plan with one seat costs $13.99/month. The Unlimited plan costs $19.99/month for each seat, and the Business plan offers custom pricing. There is a free plan available.

AI Tools for E-commerce

AI tools offer powerful solutions to streamline tasks and enhance the customer experience for your online store. Have a look at these tools:

Ecommerce Booster is an AI-powered tool designed to help optimize your Shopify store and boost sales.

How does it work?

First, it conducts a comprehensive audit of your store to identify areas for improvement in your product pages, images, and overall user experience.

It then provides a prioritized list of tasks to tackle these issues.

But Ecommerce Booster goes beyond just giving recommendations. Its built-in AI tools help you quickly generate product descriptions, enhance images, and more.

In this way, you can spend less time on tedious optimizations and more time growing your business.

Top Features

AI Boost provides instant improvement

Task prioritization lets you manage tasks quickly to find the biggest growth points

Progress tracker updates as you complete tasks

Bi-weekly audit updates on the most severe issues or on your top-performing pages help you to stay on top of things

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Provides a clear, actionable plan to improve your store based on expert analysis

Includes AI-powered tools to automate time-consuming tasks such as description writing.

Ensures your store is optimized for speed, accessibility, and conversions.

Cons:

Requires consistent effort to implement suggestions and maintain optimization.

As with any AI tool, outputs may require human review and editing for accuracy.

Pricing

Limited free plan available, after which it costs $49.99/month.

The Ads Launch Assistant is a tool that simplifies the process of launching Google Ads campaigns.

It provides tailored suggestions for keywords, ad copy, extensions, and UTM tags.

This allows even those new to advertising to quickly set up campaigns without needing to develop deep expertise.

You can then launch and manage your campaigns using its intuitive interface.

The tool automatically optimizes your ad performance to maximize results while saving your budget.

Top Features

Top matching keywords, auto-generated headlines, ad copy, extensions, and UTM tags.

Advanced AI ad generator and Semrush data help you to set up campaigns and get high-quality suggestions at every step of the ad management process.

AI-generated ad copy.

High-quality suggestions, using Semrush data,

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Lowers the barrier to entry for those new to Google Ads

Provides AI-powered suggestions for quick campaigns

Includes clear reporting to monitor and optimize performance

Let’s you maximize your ad results for just 10% of your ad spend

Provides a $500 giveaway with your first campaign

Cons:

Still requires some knowledge to ensure campaigns are properly targeted

Requires human judgment on spend limits

Pricing

Free to use.

AdCreative also streamlines the creation of high-converting ad content.

It can generate ad creatives, headlines, and copy tailored to your specific advertising platforms.

The tool also provides insights into your best-performing ads and even allows you to analyze your competitors' ads.

Top Features

Conversion-optimized ad creatives for various platforms.

Engaging social media post creatives sized for each network.

AI-generated video ads and enhanced product photoshoots.

Scores for ad creatives to predict performance before launching campaigns.

Analysis of competitors' ads to gain insights and inspire new strategies.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Saves significant time in the ad creation process.

Integrates with major advertising platforms for seamless workflow.

Supports collaboration with multiple user accounts.

Cons:

Requires extensive human oversight to ensure ads align with overall strategy.

May have a steep learning curve for those new to using AI tools in advertising.

Pricing

AdCreative offers four plans: a free trial, Startup at $29/month, Professional at $209/month, and Agency at $549/month/user.

AI Productivity Tools and AI Project Management Tools

Juggling multiple tasks and projects can be overwhelming.

AI task and project management tools can help you stay organized, boost efficiency, and meet deadlines.

Let's see how these tools can simplify your workflow.

Asana offers AI-powered features under the umbrella of Asana Intelligence.

These features make project management easier and improve team productivity.

Asana includes tools such as Smart Fields, which auto-generates custom fields based on project content.

Asana Intelligence also uses Smart Summaries, which highlight key action items from tasks and comments.

Top Features

AI writing assistant provides suggestions and edits to improve the clarity and tone of messages

Smart Status provides comprehensive status reports for active projects

Real-time answers and insights about projects

AI chart generation provides automatic visualizations of your data

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Saves time by automating routine tasks such as note-taking and status updates

Improves clarity by summarizing key information and action items

Improves accountability with transparent, data-driven status reports

Allows natural language queries for quick insights into projects

Cons:

AI summarization may miss nuances or context from human communication.

AI features may not be as helpful if Asana usage is lightweight.

Pricing

The Starter plan with one seat costs $13.49/month.

The Advanced plan costs $30.49/month for each seat, and the Enterprise and Enterprise+ plans offer custom pricing. There is a free plan available.

With Any.do, you can manage tasks and projects with AI.

It combines calendar and task management within the My Day section, which lets you easily keep track of your daily priorities.

It also has AI-driven boards that learn from your context, preferences, and patterns to recommend checklists and other tools.

In your Personal lists, the AI analyzes complex tasks and suggests breaking them into smaller action items as manageable subtasks.

Top Features

Voice entry for hands-free task adding.

Flexible reminders that can be one-off, repeat, and location-specific.

Works across devices like desktops, phones, and tablets.

Customizable workflow templates help you get started.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Integrates with tools such as Slack, Trello, and Google Meet, making workflows easier.

Its colorful and minimalist interface helps you manage tasks and projects with ease.

Allows basic collaboration features like shared lists and task assignments.

Cons:

Current AI features focus on basic suggestions and scheduling, not complex project management tasks.

Doesn't offer detailed reports on project progress or team performance.

AI features only available on Premium plans.

Pricing

The Premium plan costs $5.99/month. The Family plan for four users costs $9.99/month, and the Teams plan costs $7.99/month/user. There is a free Personal plan available.

AI Chatbots

AI Chatbots

Ever chatted with a virtual assistant online? Those are AI chatbots. Let's explore how these tools can automate tasks.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT offers tasks related to writing, data analysis, code generation, brainstorming, and more.

Say you're looking for ways to promote your pet insurance company on social media. Here's what ChatGPT might suggest:

At the time of its launch, ChatGPT had the fastest-growing user base of all time, and is credited with making AI mainstream.

Since then, its capabilities have only grown. OpenAI recently introduced ChatGPT-4o—its fastest free model.

ChatGPT is multimodal, which means it accepts text, audio, image, and video inputs and generates text, audio, and image outputs.

These latest developments convert ChatGPT from a chat tool into an AI companion that understands your needs and responds in real-time.

Top Features

Image, code, and text generation

Text, audio, image, and video inputs accepted

Memory feature remembers topics you discuss across all chats

Customized versions can be created for specific purposes, such as editing

Lets you create custom GPTs and train them the way you want

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Includes voice input on mobile

Allows you to upload files and images for analysis

Useful for brainstorming and generating visual and textual content

Offers a robust free plan

The pain plan includes AI image generation using DALL-E 3

Cons:

Requires prompt-writing skills to get the output you want

The text output can sound robotic an d needs a lot of tweaking

Can reflect biases present in its training data, potentially leading to discriminatory or offensive outputs

Pricing

ChatGPT offers a free plan for GPT-3.5 and GPT-4o.

The premium subscription, ChatGPT Plus, priced at $20/month, provides access to the GPT-4 model, faster response times, priority access to new features, and AI image generation.

The ChatGPT Enterprise (API) plan is priced per token, with 1,000 tokens costing roughly $0.002, and supports a 16K context window.

15. Llama 3 by Meta

Llama 3 by Meta is a powerful open-source large language model that can understand and respond to complex instructions.

It's free to use and comes in two different sizes, depending on the number of parameters, which impacts the tasks they can perform and their processing speed.

Meta has integrated Llama 3 into their AI assistant, Meta AI, making it Llama 3 is available across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger.

This means you can get things done, learn new information, and stay connected within the apps you already use.

Here’s an example of asking Meta AI on WhatsApp for tips to become healthier:

This way, Meta offers helpful suggestions throughout the day.

You can even use Llama 3 to create images like this.

Top Features

Available in two sizes—8 billion parameters and 70 billion parameters which means it works well on small and large devices

The 8,000-token context window allows it to recall past info

Open-source language model: Allows users to download and run it on their own computers or on cloud infrastructures

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Free and accessible to a wide range of users

Writes content, poems, code, scripts, and more

Can animate images or turn them into GIFs

Cons:

Open-source LLMs can be difficult to maintain and ensure quality

There are concerns related to security and data privacy due to its open-source nature

Pricing

Llama 3 is an open source model, making it free to download and use for research and commercial purposes.

Claude Pro, from Anthropic AI, is a powerful AI chatbot designed for professional use. It’s great for tasks like information analysis and content creation.

Claude is especially great at capturing a natural tone of voice. Its writing output is also less fluffy than other chatbots.

Top Features

Analysis of uploaded PDFs and images.

Clipboard stores your pasted data for easier reference.

Context window of 200k tokens (about 850 pages of text) which allows it to recall large amounts of background information.

Three models (Opus, Sonnet, and Haiku) with different power ranges. Opus is the most capable but slowest, and Haiku is the fastest and most affordable.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Excels at creative writing, producing novel and nuanced content

Gives you direct and concise answers with fewer headings and summaries

Less prone to the strict content filters and limitations of other AI chatbots

Cons:

Lacks features like plugins, image generation, or a code interpreter

Doesn’t let you edit your earlier prompts in the conversation, unlike Gemini or ChatGPT

Not available in certain locations

If you ask it to regenerate the output, you cannot view previous outputs

Pricing

Claude offers a free version. For $20/month, Claude Pro will give you five times more usage.

API pricing varies based on the Claude model and the number of tokens.

Google’s Gemini is another great ChatGPT alternative. It integrates directly with G-Suite. This integration with Google products like Pixel devices makes the AI accessible.

Gemini is great at holding natural and informative conversations. It also provides links for the specific sources it draws information or news from.

It understands complex questions and requests and generates more creative and nuanced writing than other chatbots.

It can engage in creative writing tasks as well as informative conversations and complex analysis.

For example, if asked to write a creative ad copy for our pet insurance platform, Gemini might produce something like this:

Top Features

The large context window of 128K allows it to maintain longer conversations

Voice input on desktop and mobile

G-Suite integration

Compatible with texts, images, and audio

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Fast response time

Adapts communication style based on user preferences and context

Enhances workflows through content generation and integration with Google products

Cons:

Lags behind other AI assistants in coding and programming tasks

Internal workings remain somewhat opaque, making it challenging to understand fully how it arrives at its responses

Lacks AI image generation

Often takes time to understand your query

Pricing

The free version of Google Gemini is available for all Google Workspace users.

You can also get a free two-month trial of its Advanced plan, with all its features and capabilities. After that, a subscription to Gemini Advanced will cost $19.99/month.

AI Research Tools

AI research tools gather information and analyze data better. Let's see how AI can streamline your research process.

Perplexity AI is an AI-powered search engine and research assistant.

You can filter your search by a wide range of sources:

Perplexity synthesizes results from multiple sources to provide accurate, up-to-date information.

It provides numbered references and citations for the sources it uses. You can also validate information and explore additional context.

Top Features

Streamlined research, using text summaries and extraction of key information from complex documents.

Integration with multiple AI models such as GPT-4, Claude 2.1, Perplexity, and Gemini to provide comprehensive results, including sources, images, related questions, and videos.

A wide range of sources beyond just websites, including academic journals, industry reports, and social media discussions.

Real-time updates and breaking news, by continuously crawling the web..

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Includes convenient features like Folders/Collections to organize queries

Uses Perplexity's ability to identify relationships between concepts and visualize knowledge graphs for a deeper comprehension of your research area

Summarization and citation recommendation features make reviewing relevant academic literature easier

Cons:

Sometimes struggles to link various pieces of information to provide a comprehensive understanding of a topic or question

Performs poorly at summarizing articles, often just providing a bare-bones summary

Pricing

Perplexity offers a free plan with standard features. Perplexity Pro costs $20/month, although a seven-day free trial is available with the yearly subscription plan, which costs $200.

Papertalk AI is a tool that helps people understand research papers.

It turns complicated scientific papers into easy to understand summaries.

It also provides personalized recommendations for relevant research papers and materials based on your interests and previous interactions.

Top Features

Collaboration tools for teamworking on research projects, share materials, and discuss findings with others

Research summaries, provide users with clear explanations and actionable insights from complex academic literature

Audiobook format available for summaries, so you can listen instead of reading.

AI-powered chatbot provides instant assistance

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Helpful for people short on time or who find scientific papers difficult to read

Automates tasks like literature searches and data extraction

Searches a wider range of sources than you may be able to find on your own

Cons:

AI limitations or biases could impact the quality of the summaries generated

Limited control over the summarization process may be a concern for those who need specific details or nuances in their summaries

Pricing

Uploading and analyzing up to 10 papers is free. Beyond that, custom pricing is available.

Fillout AI is an online tool that helps you create forms.

Instead of building the form yourself, Fillout suggests layouts and questions based on what you're trying to achieve.

It can also make your form look stylish by matching it to a brand image you provide.

Top Features

Personalized research forms to align with brand identity

Analytical tools that track form performance and manage responses

Integrations and webhooks to automate workflows

Custom form templates tailored to specific research needs

Over 40 different question types that users can easily incorporate into research forms

Seamless integration with various apps and databases, including Airtable, Google Sheets, and Notion, allowing researchers to efficiently gather and manage data

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Frees up researchers' time for analysis

Automates repetitive tasks such as data extraction and form filling

Handles large datasets and complex forms

Cons:

Security of sensitive research data entrusted to an AI tool needs careful consideration

Can struggle with complex data and qualitative research methods

Pricing

Fillout offers four plans: a free plan, Starter at $15/month, Pro at $40/month, and Business at $75/month.

AI Image Generators

AI Image Generators

Imagine creating unique images with just a few words. AI image generators can do just that. See how these tools can improve visual content creation.

Midjourney is an AI image generation tool that allows you to create stunning visuals based on text descriptions.

In 2022, AI art produced by Midjourney controversially won a prize in Colorado State Fair’s annual art competition.

Midjourney’s output quality is arguably the highest quality of all image generators.

When prompted to create <a photo of a gray cat with wings flying in the sky Canon EF 35mm, f1. 8, photography high on details, ultra-realistic, HD, HDR, 8K, real-life --ar 3:2>, this is what Midjourney came up with:

Currently, Midjourney can only be accessed through the Discord chat. But it’s worth signing up for the creative possibilities it offers.

Top Features

Detailed prompts describing the desired image, including style, composition, and elements.

A wide range of styles, from photo realistic to abstract and painterly.

Generated images can be refined by your feedback.

A strong online user community that shares prompts, discusses techniques, and collaborates on projects.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Creates high-quality, artistic and hyper-realistic images.

Provides inspiration, feedback, and collaboration via a vibrant user community.

Allows you to fine-tune aspect ratio, color palette, and level of detail for precise control.

Cons:

It requires a lot of practice and time to get good at crafting effective prompts.

Operates through a Discord interface, which some users might find difficult to use initially.

Pricing

Midjourney offers four plans: Basic at $10/month, Standard at $30/month, Pro at $60/month, and Mega at $120/month.

OpenAI’s DALL-E 3 allows you to create stunning, highly realistic images from text-based prompts.

Compared to previous versions, DALL-E 3 understands complex instructions and can incorporate details such as object positioning and quantity.

In response to the same prompt — <A photo of a grey cat with wings flying in the sky Canon EF 35mm, f1. 8, photography high on details, ultra-realistic, HD, HDR, 8K, real-life --ar 3:2> — DALL-E 3 produced the following image:

DALL-E 3’s output isn’t as realistic as Midjourney’s, but could be especially useful for casual use. If you’re looking for something more advanced, Midjourney is the way to go. Otherwise DALL-E 3 is an easier option.

Its safety features are still under development though which may leave it open to misuse.

For example, in December 2023, an AI engineer at Microsoft discovered that DALL-E 3 has vulnerabilities that let users create violent and explicit images by bypassing safety guardrails.

Currently, access to DALL-E 3 is limited to ChatGPT Plus users. Its capacity is also limited to 40 requests every three hours.

Top Features

ChatGPT integration, allowing you to access its features directly within the chat interface.

Outpainting allows you to extend an existing image by adding elements to the background or foreground.

A clean and intuitive interface.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Allows you to make requests directly in the chat without prompt formatting

Available under a custom commercial license, making it accessible for businesses and organizations to use and build upon

Understands and generate images based on prompts in multiple languages.

Free for ChatGPT Plus users

Cons:

Only available through ChatGPT 4 and other select platforms, limiting its accessibility to a wider audience

Limiting for professional designers, as it requires further text-based prompting to make edits

May inherit biases from its training data

Pricing

Available to access through ChatGPT’s premium subscription, ChatGPT Plus, priced at $20/month.

AI Video Generators and Editors

AI Video Generators and Editors

Video marketing can be quite time-consuming. AI video generators and editors can streamline the process. Let's see how these tools can help you bring your video ideas to life.

Descript is an AI-powered AI video editing tool that enables edits through text transcripts.

It includes features such as multi-track editing and automatic room tone matching. These editing features improve the video generation process.

It also has an overdub feature which uses AI voice cloning. Just type what you actually meant to say and it will replace unclear or incorrect audio.

The Collaboration features also allow you to work with multiple other users on the same project.

Top Features

Overdub creates a realistic clone of your voice, which you can use to record new words by typing them in

Text-based video editing allows you to edit videos just as you would a text document

Noise reduction and echo cancellation for improving audio quality

Collaboration features enable teams to work together in real-time collaboration on video projects

Crossfade feature allows for creative clip stitching

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Text-based editing approach makes it easier to find and remove filler words, pauses, and mistakes

Supports various video formats and exports in different resolutions

Useful for single-person, narrative-style podcasts, where the transcription accuracy is less critical

Cons:

Users used to traditional timelines might struggle with text-based editing

Transcription quality can be lower when users have strong accents or when there are multiple speakers

The Overdub feature for syncing AI-generated voices to video may not work well for talking head videos

Pricing

The Creator plan costs $15/month. The Pro plan costs $30/month/user, and the Enterprise plan has custom pricing. There is a free plan available.

Both beginners and experienced editors can use Wondershare Filmora. Filmora’s text-based editing converts spoken words in your video's audio to text.

It also comes with an AI music generator. This can be used to create audio from scratch to pair with your videos.

Top Features

Copilot Editing offers a video editing assistant that can make recommendations

Video and text translation

Object tracking to improve effects and overlays

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Accessible for new users with a clean layout and drag-and-drop editing

You can export videos in various formats and resolutions to suit different platforms

Provides enough music, titles, elements, and features for most users

Cons:

Not as powerful as professional NLEs, but best for hobbyists and enthusiasts

Speech-to-text and AI speech enhancement features need improvement

Pricing

The Subscription plan costs $29.99/month.

The Cross-Platform plan costs $89.99/month, and the Perpetual plan has a one-time cost of $109.99. There is a free plan available. There are also Team, Education, and Business plans available.

Sora is a new AI tool from OpenAI that can create short videos based on what you tell it.

You simply write a description, even just a sentence or two, and Sora will turn it into a video clip of up to one minute.

It can even handle complex scenes with different characters and movement.

Currently, Sora isn't openly available. OpenAI is still testing it out to make sure it works well and doesn't cause any problems.

Top Features

Video creation with multiple characters that can handle complex movements within scenes.

Highly customizable, with regard to visual style, animation effects, color scheme, and video typography.

Extends existing videos or fills in missing frames.

Capacity to produce complex scenes with multiple characters, specific types of motion, and accurate details of the subject and background.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Allows you to create videos simply by describing what you want in text, making video creation more accessible

Handles complex scenes, making it a powerful tool for storytelling and presentations

Speeds up and simplifies video creation workflows

Cons:

Since it's still under development, there can be bugs or limitations in the generated videos

Not widely available yet, so you might have to wait for a wider release

There is the potential for misuse of AI-generated videos, such as creating deepfakes

AI for Voice and Music Generation

AI for Voice and Music Generation

Want to create unique voices or music with the help of artificial intelligence? Explore these tools:

Murf’s text-to-speech platform creates realistic voiceovers for videos, podcasts, and presentations.

Input your text, pick a voice, and generate an audio file with the platform's browser-based interface.

The most interesting part? You can make the voice sound conversational, sad, angry, or any other mood.

The AI voices are natural-sounding and come in multiple languages.

It's easy to customize the generated speech by adjusting parameters such as speed, pitch, and pronunciation.

Top Features

Wide choice of AI voices with different accents, genders, and tones.

Library of royalty-free background music you can add to the AI-generated voiceovers.

Over 120 AI voices across 20+ languages.

Powerful and promising text-to-speech option for game developers and creators looking to incorporate AI-generated voices.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Allows you to customize different aspects of AI-generated voices, including pitch, speed, emphasis, and pronunciation.

Integrates with popular video editing tools.

Easy to use and intuitive, even for beginners.

Cons:

Fine-tuning voiceovers with pitch, speed, and emphasis may require some practice.

While you can choose the style and mood, the specific music composition is AI-generated.

The quality of Murf AI's voices may not be perfect and may require some fiddling to get the desired result.

Ethical and legal concerns about l using AI-generated voices, especially if used to replace professional voice actors.

Pricing

The Creator Lite plan costs $23/month and the Creator Plus plan costs $39/month. The Business Lite plan costs $79/month and the Business Plus plan costs $159/month. The Enterprise plan has custom pricing. There is a free plan available.

Suno AI music generator is a tool that helps you create music.

You can tell it what kind of music you want, including the genre, instruments, and mood.

Suno AI is still under development, but it can be a fun way to come up with new musical ideas.

Top Features

Song generation in different genres of your choice

Choice of instruments for your music

Mood adjustment for the music, such as happy or sad

Music download option

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Easy to use, even for people with no musical experience

Can generate a wide variety of music styles

Fun way to experiment and create new music

Cons:

The AI is still being developed, so the music may not be perfect

Music may not sound professional quality

Limited selection of instruments and genres to choose from

Pricing

Free to use.

AI Design Tools

Struggling with design tasks? AI design tools can offer assistance and inspiration. Let's see how these tools can help you create visuals.

Canva goes beyond a typical design platform by incorporating AI to simplify and inspire your creative process.

Magic Design also gives you AI-generated design suggestions based on keywords.

Here are some presentations Magic Design created with a prompt to to “design an energy and renewable resources presentation.”

Top Features

AI editing features include: Text to Image and Text to Video, Magic Eraser, Magic Edit, Magic Grab, Magic Expand, Magic Morph, Magic Write

Magic Switch allows you to resize each element in your design

Magic Design produces relevant design templates based on your uploaded photo or text query

Magic Media uses DALL·E and Imagen by Google Cloud to create images

Ability to generate entire presentations from text prompts

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Protects intellectual property through Canva Shield

Maintains brand consistency with automatic application of your brand colors, fonts, and logos across designs

Canva's AI integration is seen as making design more "accessible" and "easy" for non-designers who need to create visual content

Cons:

Relying too heavily on Canva's AI features can limit creative freedom and a "hands-on" design approach

AI-generated elements like background removal need more tweaking

Canva AI is not suitable for professional-level design work, especially anything intended for print, due to limitations around color management, export options, and overall functionality

Pricing

The Pro plan costs $6.50/month/user and the Teams plan costs $5/month/user for a minimum of three people. The Enterprise plan has custom pricing. There is a free plan available.

Adobe Firefly isn't a standalone design tool. Rather, it powers features in Adobe Creative Cloud apps.

Firefly uses Generative Fill to add, remove, or replace any part of your image, like this.

You can also turn text descriptions into customizable vector graphics with Illustrator.

Firefly was trained using only licensed images and public domain content, which makes it a brand-safe option for corporations and commercial design work.

Top Features

Smart Content Selection selects specific objects within your images for precise editing

Customizable look and feel with artistic styles from existing images or pre-sets

Text effects typography tool uses prompts to turn text into artwork

Text to image allows you to create images by writing a descriptive prompt and setting your style preferences

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Integrates with existing Adobe Creative Cloud applications

Helpful for tasks such as expanding image boundaries, removing objects, and generating content to fill in gaps

Cons:

Not a separate design tool—functionalities are embedded within specific Adobe CC applications

Access to Firefly features requires an Adobe Creative Cloud subscription

Image quality can be lower compared to more advanced tools like Midjourney

There are concerns that Firefly and other Adobe AI tools undermine" open-source AI art generation in favour ofAdobe's paid ecosystem

Pricing

The Premium plan costs $4.99/month. There is a free plan available.

AI Podcast Tools

AI podcast tools streamline tasks and improve your workflow. Learn how these tools can help.

Podsqueeze allows you to squeeze the most value out of your podcast by helping you generate transcripts, show notes, and even social posts.

Search up your podcast and ask Podsqueeze to create content.

For example, here is Podsqueeze’s content output for the content strategy podcast, “Content, Briefly.”

This gives you a good starting point. In this way, Podsqueeze helps you repurpose your podcast content in various formats — saving time and resources while maximizing your show’s impact.

Top Features

Full transcripts of your podcast episodes in SRT format.

Wide range of podcast content types, including show notes, timestamps, newsletters, tweets, blog posts, and titles.

Episode landing page creator offers automatic show notes and playable chapters.

Episode summaries covering the main topics in your episode, improving searchability.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Supports multiple languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, Italian, Dutch

Organizes podcasts with folders and topics

Allows adjustments in language, tone, and style to suit individual preferences and podcast needs

Helpsimprove your podcast’s SEO

Cons:

Quality of AI-generated content like titles or social media posts relies on the accuracy of the initial transcription

Creators seeking in-depth audio editing or sound design might need additional tools

Pricing

The Starter plan costs $15/month/user and the Pro plan costs $39/month. There are three Agency plans available: Lite for $59/month, Plus for $149/month, and Scale for $259/month. There is a free plan available.

Podpage is specifically designed for podcasters to create a dedicated website for their podcast.

It provides a user-friendly interface that allows podcasters to set up a custom website without any coding skills. Here are some websites Podpage has created:

Top Features

Drag-and-drop tools and pre-designed templates allows you to build a professional and visually appealing website for your podcast with no coding required

Auto-formatted metadata, sitemap generation, and advanced SEO analysis help to optimize your website content for search engines

Wide range of AI-generated content — blog posts, monthly newsletters, and summaries

Review aggregator collects and displays listener reviews from various platforms

Features that accept donations, sell memberships, and display targeted ads directly through your website

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Tailors your website's design to match your podcast's branding for a cohesive experience

Easy-to-use and intuitive, especially for those with limited web design skills

Integrates with podcast hosting services, making it easy to automatically display new episodes on the website

Cons:

While offering some monetization tools, Podpage doesn't handle podcast hosting itself—you'll need a separate service

Pre-designed templates offer ease of use, but extensive design customization options might be limited

Doesn't offer the advanced custom designs and features of a fully custom website

Pricing

The Basic plan costs $19/month, the Pro plan costs $29/month, and the Elite plan costs $59/month.

AI for Knowledge Management

AI for Knowledge Management

AI for knowledge management can help you organize information and make it more accessible. Check out these tools.

Notion AI simplifies your note-taking experience by integrating AI for streamlined information gathering and organization.

It can help you get answers within your knowledge base, write and brainstorm in Notion, and autofill tables to turn raw data into actionable information.

The Autofill feature also runs through your Notion database, then writes up insights and summaries.

Top Features

Quick summaries of lengthy articles and webpages

The AI copywriting assistant brainstorms ideas, and corrects grammar and spelling errors

AI-powered question and answering retrieves relevant information

Multiple forms of content creation, including blog posts, social media posts, and long-form content

Integration with existing task management tools enables you to turn your notes and brainstorms into actionable items

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Notion AI enhances writing quality by providing useful corrections and suggestions, which can be especially beneficial for non-native English speakers.

Broadens your research with information gathering and content suggestions in multiple languages.

Integrates seamlessly with the Notion platform, providing a cohesive user experience.

Cons:

The drafts generated by Notion AI may lack in-depth detail and require further customization by the user.

Performance is reportedly sluggish, with high latency and issues with block abstraction when primarily writing text.

Pricing

The Notion AI add-on costs $10/month/member.

Taskade uses AI to create outlines, organize tasks, and connect ideas using mind maps.

You can access the AI assistant through slash commands within Taskade projects.

Slash commands let you instantly generate task lists, mind maps, meeting agendas, and custom workflows.

Top Features

Summarization tool generates concise summaries of lengthy text within your projects

Smart Search finds specific information across your projects using keywords and filters

Breakdown of knowledge projects into actionable tasks, and connects them to information for better execution

Workflow Generator automates task sequences

AI Writing Assistant makes writing tasks and notes easier

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Supports multiple languages for note-taking and collaboration

Provides a large number of templates for different use cases, including AI-generated templates, which can save time and effort

Offers strong collaboration features such as real-time editing, in-app chat, and video calls, which are ideal for working with a team

Intuitive and user-friendly interface that is easy to navigate and use

Cons:

The mobile app experience is reportedly less polished than the desktop version, with some users finding it clunky at times

Fewer online resources and tutorials available for Taskade compared to more established productivity apps like Notion

The notification system in Taskade lacks customization options, which some users would like to see improved

Pricing

The Pro plan costs $8/month/user and the Teams plan costs $16/month/user. There is a free plan available.

AI Transcription and Meeting Assistants

AI Transcription and Meeting Assistants

AI transcription and meeting assistants capture information and save you time. Let's see how some of these best AI tools for business boost your productivity.

Otter.ai uses natural language processing to transcribe audio files and provide useful insights from recorded conversations.

Otter then goes a step further by generating summaries.

It also identifies speakers and allows you to search keywords within the transcript to pinpoint specific details.

The meeting assistant can be used to automatically take and share notes in Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet, if you can't join the meeting.

Top Features

Automated summaries with action items, and hyperlinks to the meeting notes.

Otter AI Chat allows you to chat with Otter and your teammates and get answers to meeting questions.

Key points can be marked within the conversation for easy reference later.

Otter can be trained to recognize industry-specific terms and names for improved accuracy.

Capability to distinguish between different speakers.

Highlighting of the most frequently mentioned words within your transcripts.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Provides easy access from any device with an internet connection.

Transcribes conversations as they happen, allowing you to focus on the meeting itself.

Integrates with video conferencing tools like Zoom and Google Meet to capture meeting notes.

Cons:

Background noise or unclear audio quality can affect transcription accuracy.

Only supports English and regional accents.

Some users have experienced issues with Otter continuing to record meetings even after being turned off.

Pricing

The Pro plan costs $16.99/month/user, the Business plan costs $30/month/user, and there is an Enterprise plan with custom pricing available. There is a free plan available.

Fireflies transcribes meetings across video-conferencing apps, dialers, and audio files.

Invite Fireflies.ai Notetaker to meetings on your calendar and the tool will capture the video and audio to generate transcripts.

It integrates with apps like Google Meet, Zoom, Teams Webex, Ringcentral, Aircall and other platforms.

Top Features

Integrations with your calendar and major video-conferencing providers including Zoom, Google Meet, MSFT Teams, Webex, GoToMeeting

AI-powered Smart Search isolates information like dates and times, metrics mentioned, tasks, and questions

Sentiment analysis identifies the positive, negative, and neutral parts of the meeting

Custom topic trackers can find discussions around objections, pricing, competitors, etc.

Integrations with Asana, Trello, and Monday.com to create tasks by using voice commands during meetings

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Turns important parts of calls into shareable soundbite snippets

Finds anything from the transcript with AI-powered Search

Adds time-stamped notes to comments for teammates to jump back to

Cons:

Some screens can appear cluttered with information

Users have reported occasional inaccuracies in the AI-generated transcripts and meeting summaries, requiring manual review and editing

Pricing

The Pro plan costs $18/month/user, the Business plan costs $29/month/user, and there is an Enterprise plan which costs $39/month/user. There is a free plan available.

AI Tools for Sales

From lead generation to closing deals, AI gives your sales team a boost. Let's explore how these top AI tools increase efficiency and conversions.

Regie.ai is an AI-powered sales platform that uses generative AI to streamline content creation and management for go-to-market teams.

It provides features such as automated sales sequence generation, hyper-personalized email creation, and a centralized customer data platform.

It also allows you to generate pain points from a template, that you can later refer back to during outreach.

The result? Sales reps have more time to focus on higher-value activities.

Top Features

AI-powered talking points and scripts to guide sales calls and presentations

AI-generated content blocks and personalization features create bespoke emails and LinkedIn messages at scale

Engagement and qualification rules help to automate timely lead follow-up

Customizable language model based on your brand voice and message prompts

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Provides a huge suite of generative and analytical AI tools geared specifically towards sales

Creates entire sales sequences in minutes, reducing the time and effort required

Identifies cold ICP prospects and engages them with emails, calls and social touches

Cons:

AI-generated content can sometimes come across as too "salesy" for cold emails

Currently only integrates with nine platforms, which may be limiting for some users

Pricing

Pricing information available on request.

Avoma is an AI-powered meeting assistant that helps sales teams streamline virtual meeting collaboration.

It offers a suite of features including: AI-powered scheduling, contact management, CRM integration, transcriptions, post-meeting summaries, topic detection, and keyword-based bookmarking.

It also takes organization a step further.

How?

Avoma auto-detects pain points, workflows, competitors, and next steps to categorize your call notes into easy-to-read sections.

Top Features

Recording, transcription, and analysis of sales conversations at scale

Analysis of trends of competitor mentions, objections, or feature requests to support customized coaching

Curated playlists of top reps’ best moments such as Objection Handling, Pricing Negotiation, etc.

Coaching Scorecards provide insights into sales meeting performance based on customizable criteria

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Integrates with your CRM system to centralize customer data and conversation insights

Stores all meeting data in one place, making it easy to review and share insights

Provides value for both leadership coaching and individual rep productivity

Gains insights into customer sentiment during calls

Cons:

Most advanced AI-powered analytics are limited to the Business and Enterprise plans

Limited ability to customize the look, feel, and functionality of the Avoma platform

The breadth of Avoma's features may require more onboarding and training compared to simpler meeting assistant tools

Pricing

The Starter plan costs $24/month/user, the Plus plan costs $59/month/user, and the Business plan costs $79/month/user. There is a free plan available.

Lavender.ai is an AI-powered sales email coach that helps users write better and more personalized sales emails to improve response rates.

It picks up on issues such as long sentences, adverbs, and email length.

Users have reported significant improvements in their email reply rates, with some teams seeing over 40% response rates compared to the typical 1 to 2%.

Top Features

Lavender Anywhere Chrome extension pop-up window lets you access the email coach anywhere on the web

Personalization assistant gives news, insights, personality data, and intro suggestions

Writing coach makes specific suggestions to increase your reply rate, assesses tones, and features a writing timer

Writes email copy with simple and direct bullet points

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Integrates with Gmail, Outlook, Outreach, Salesloft, HubSpot and more.

Provides real-time feedback and suggestions.

Improves the likelihood of getting a reply on sales emails by scoring them and suggesting improvements on email content, tone, length, and readability.

Cons:

Focuses solely on email communication and doesn’t cover all aspects of sales outreach.

Not great at handling highly complex or creative email scenarios.

Pricing

The Starter plan costs $29/month/user, the Individual Pro plan costs $49/month/user, and the Teams plan costs $69/month/user. There’s a free plan available.

AI Tools for Customer Support and Customer Service

Looking to improve customer satisfaction? AI tools automate tasks and personalize the customer service experience. Discover how these tools can elevate your support efforts.

Zendesk AI goes beyond a traditional ticketing system by offering AI-powered functionalities to streamline customer support.

For example, intelligent triage prioritizes and routes tickets based on customer intent, sentiment, and language, saving agents 30-60 seconds per ticket.

This AI assistant automates repetitive tasks like answering FAQs, deflecting tickets, and suggesting knowledge base articles.

This frees up agents to focus on more complex issues that demand their attention.

Top Features

AI suggestions automate common responses so agents can resolve situations faster

Response suggestions and actions based on business policies provided to agents

Smart routing of incoming interactions, based on what the customer wants, how they feel, and the best agent for the job

Multilingual support to handle global customer bases

Personalization options for agents to customize text expansion and tone shift

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Improved customer satisfaction through faster and more consistent responses

Reduced workload for human agents

Scalable and cost-effective customer support

Cons:

Built-in AI only detects intent on the first ticket, and does not update if the customer's intent or sentiment changes within the same conversation

Setting up and training the AI to work with your knowledge base can be time-consuming, as you may need to manually create intents and associate them with KB articles

Some users found Zendesk's overall UI and configuration to be outdated and require a steep learning curve

Pricing

The Advanced AI plan costs $50/month/agent on top of Zendesk pricing plans (start at $55/month).

Helpdesk AI helps businesses handle customer inquiries and issues.

It can understand and interpret customer queries using natural language processing and machine learning algorithms.

The AI generates a summary that gives you all the important details — subject, major issue, solution stage, and suggested next steps.

It learns from past interactions to improve its ability to handle questions and provide solutions.

You can also use the AI to customize the message tone to match your unique style.

Top Features

AI assist expands fragmented thoughts, fixes wordiness, translates text into over a dozen languages, and adjusts your tone of voice to the unique needs of every conversation

Email summaries condense long email threads into a few bullet points

On-brand responses using information from past conversations and help articles.

AI-powered automation streamlines workflows for repetitive tasks such as sending follow-up emails or updating ticket statuses

Integration with existing customer support systems such as chat, email, and social media

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Provides consistent and standardized responses.

Time-based automations allow you to stay in touch with your customers around the clock.

Reduces response time.

Reduces operational costs by 30%.

Cons:

Potential for frustrating users with scripted or irrelevant responses.

Difficulty in accurately understanding complex user issues.

Pricing

There is a single plan—Team—that costs $34/month/agent.

AI Tools for HR and Recruiting

AI tools streamline the HR process and improve your recruiting efforts. Find out how AI helps you build your dream team.

Attract.ai assists with resume screening, candidate sourcing, and virtual interviewing.

It automates tasks throughout the recruitment process — from searching millions of hidden candidate profiles across social media platforms to creating high-performing outreach messages.

It uses AI to learn which candidates are a good fit based on job requirements and candidate profiles, and makes suggestions accordingly.

Top Features

Search and engagement tools allow recruiters to find and engage with top candidates more effectively

Candidate sourcing identifies candidates from various channels, including job boards, social media, and internal databases

Personalized outreach messages to candidates, increasing the likelihood of engagement and response

Real-time feedback on candidate responses, assessing them against job requirements and competencies, and helping recruiters make informed decisions about which candidates to pursue

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Identifies and engages qualified candidates faster with AI-powered sourcing and outreach tools

Automates repetitive tasks and centralize your talent pipeline management

Connects with your existing HR and recruiting software for a streamlined workflow

Cons:

Offers limited features for post-sourcing stages such as interview scheduling

Possibility of bias in AI-powered candidate selection if training data is imbalanced

Raises ethical concerns around privacy, transparency, and accountability

Pricing

Pricing information available upon request.

AI Coding Tools

Coding can be complex, but AI can help. Explore the different ways AI tools can assist with coding tasks and improve your development workflow.

GitHub Copilot is an AI-powered code completion tool that provides intelligent suggestions to make developers more productive.

It uses machine learning models, specifically based on OpenAI's Codex, to suggest whole lines or blocks of code as you type.

GitHub Copilot supports multiple programming languages. It is also available as an extension in various IDEs, including Visual Studio Code, Visual Studio, and JetBrains.

Top Features

Pull request summaries and knowledge bases allow users to create and manage documentation collections for context when chatting with Copilot

Code suggestions as you type, even for entire blocks of code

Chat feature allows users to ask Copilot for help with their code, to explain someone else's code, and general tech-related questions

Collaboration features like code reviews and issue tracking can lead to a more robust and error-free codebase

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Draws 159GB of Python code from 54 million public GitHub repositories.

Gives you personalized, tailored answers with inline citations, based on your organization's knowledge base.

GitHub community offers resources, tutorials, and open-source projects to accelerate learning and explore new coding concepts.

Provides a secure platform to store and manage your code.

Cons:

While AI suggestions are valuable, complex coding problems might still require a strong foundation in programming concepts.

May replicate flawed code input, causing flaws to spread.

Pricing

Github Copilot offers three plans: Individual at $10/month/user, Business at $19/month/ user, and Enterprise at $39/month/user.

Codeium gives code completion suggestions tailored to your specific context as you type.

It generates entire functions, classes, or boilerplate code based on your requirements — saving time and effort.

Real-time error checking also identifies and fixes errors as you code.

Top Features

Intelligent Search feature uses AI to help developers find relevant files and code

Codeium's Chat feature allows developers to generate boilerplate code, refactor code, add documentation, explain code, suggest bug fixes, and more, providing real-time support during coding sessions

Over 70 programming languages, including Ruby, JavaScript, C, C++, Java, Python, and PHP

Integrations with over 40 IDEs, including Visual Studio Code, Vim, Databricks, and CLion

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Analyzes the existing codebase to provide relevant and contextual code completions

Code explanations and code generation features can aid learning new languages or exploring different coding approaches

Free for individuals and companies, with the option to self-host the product

Works well with Angular projects and can help with repetitive tasks like testing, setting up classes, and variables

Cons:

Sometimes the AI makes incorrect or suboptimal recommendations

Quality of AI suggestions relies on the code context and the accuracy of the underlying AI mode

Pricing

Codeium offers a free Individual plan, a Teams plan at $15/month/seat, with custom pricing for the Enterprise plan.

AI Tools for Education

Explore how AI tools personalize learning and enhance the educational experience for both students and teachers.

Gradescope by Turnitin lets teachers upload assignments, whether handwritten essays or computer code, and set up clear grading scales for consistent feedback.

Gradescope then identifies patterns in students' answers for more consistent and faster grading at scale.

You can also group similar answers together. This reduces redundancies, saves time, and enables higher-quality feedback.

Top Features

Dynamic Rubrics allows teachers to collaborate on rubrics, with changes to rubrics automatically applied to previously graded work

Detailed analytics at question and rubric levels provide educators with immediate and actionable feedback on student progress

Item-level statistics show student learning trends in real-time

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Gradescope makes grading problem sets and assignments much faster, especially for large classes, by allowing you to grade questions in bulk

Rubrics and feedback tools can save a lot of time for instructors

Integrates well with learning management systems like Canvas

Cons:

Doesn’t have a tablet app, making it difficult to write comments directly on student work

Plagiarism detection features in Turnitin, which owns Gradescope has been reported as overly sensitive, flagging common phrases or cited content as plagiarism

May not be the best tool for grading longer assignments like 10-20 page design reports, as its strengths are more suited for problem sets and shorter submissions

Pricing

Two plans available: Gradescope Basic (free) and Institutional (custom pricing). There is a free trial of the institutional plan available.

Knewton AI personalizes learning by figuring out what a student already knows and what they need to learn.

Based on this, Knewton creates custom practice problems and learning paths for each student.

This can help students learn at their own pace and focus on areas where they struggle.

Knewton AI isn't a separate program students use. Instead, it integrates into other educational platforms.

Top Features

Customized learning paths for each student, tailoring the content, pace, and style to their individual needs and learning preferences

Diagnostic tests that assess students' knowledge gaps and strengths, and adjust learning content and activities to address those gaps in real-time

Detailed, real-time analytics on student progress, allowing educators to identify struggling students and intervene with targeted support

Scalable to serve large numbers of students, while also enabling collaboration between teachers, students, and administrators

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Tailors practice problems to each student's needs

Helps teachers identify areas where students are struggling and areas where they excel

Teachers can use data to track student progress and make instructional decisions about what to teach next

Cons:

Technical problems can disrupt learning

Can be difficult for teachers to understand how Knewton is making its recommendations

Pricing

Knewton AI offers three pricing plans. Monthly at $10.95/month, gives the flexibility to cancel anytime. Single-Term Access offers access to a single course for a term at $44.95.AltaPass for $89.95 gives students access to multiple courses within a subject domain for up to two years.

There's also a 14-day courtesy access available for students waiting on financial aid.

AI Character Generators

AI Character Generators

Need unique characters for your creative projects? AI character generators bring your ideas to life. See how with these tools.

Canva's AI Character Generator lets you design unique characters..

You describe what you want, including details like hair color and outfit, and the AI creates images based on your description.

It offers different artistic styles, so you can choose a cartoony look or something more realistic.

Top Features

Integrations with other Canva tools to design everything in one suite

A range of AI character generator apps like Magic Media™, DALL·E by OpenAI, and Imagen by Google Cloud

Analysis of design elements, preferences, and trends to suggest personalized recommendations tailored to each user's style and vision

Animation effects can be added to characters

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Creates basic character designs and concepts, especially for those who struggle with drawing

Allows users to create unique character designs by combining different features, poses, and styles

Cons:

Characters often look generic and lack the nuance and personality of characters created by skilled artists

Limitations in terms of creating truly unique or complex character designs, as it tends to rely on combining pre-existing elements

Pricing

Free to use.

Veed's AI Character Creator lets you design your own animated characters for videos.

It's like having a digital wardrobe for avatars, with faces, hairstyles, and clothes to choose from. Here’s an example of an avatar Veed generated:

You can edit the avatar further by translating the voice, enabling eye contact, and removing silences.

You can even bring your character to life by adding a voice with Veed's text-to-speech tool.

This can be useful for explainer videos where you want an engaging presenter or for creating avatars that can speak for social media.

Top Features

Unique custom characters based on a simple text input can be generated in a matter of seconds

Library of over 50 avatars with various genders, attires, and voices, which can be animated and made to talk with Veed's text-to-voice technology

Integration with professional video editing software for creating videos using your generated characters, text and animated subtitles

Part of a larger suite of AI tools, including an AI Image Generator and an AI Avatar Generator, which can create lip-synced avatars for business purposes

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Versatile application for branding, marketing, storytelling, and social media content

Offers many creative options for cartoon characters, gaming avatars, and 3D models

The images you generate using Veed’s AI image generator belong to you

Cons:

Users may require additional editing or refinement tools to achieve precise character representation

Pricing

Free to use.

AI Tools Email Inbox Management

Drowning in emails? Manage your inbox better with these AI tools.

Mailbutler is an add-on for your existing email service like Gmail or Outlook. It helps you manage your inbox more efficiently.

For example, you can schedule emails to be sent later or snooze emails you don't need to deal with right away.

This helps you stay on top of important messages and avoid a cluttered inbox.

Mailbutler also includes an AI assistant that helps you write emails faster and know whether recipients have opened your messages.

Top Features

Personalized email responses, summaries of lengthy email threads, and automated writing suggestions

Snooze feature allows you to temporarily remove emails from their inbox

Template library for creating and customizing email templates

Task management capabilities allow you to convert emails into actionable tasks

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Allows you to manage your inbox better with features like snoozing, reminders, and bulk actions

Seamless integration with popular email clients like Gmail, Outlook, and Apple Mail

Provides insights into open rates, click timestamps, and device information

Teams can collaborate through shared contacts, notes, tasks, and templates

Cons:

The email client needs to be restarted after software updates for changes to take effect

The mobile app has limited integration with the main email software

Pricing

Mailbutler offers five plans: Tracking at $4.95/month/user, Professional at $8.95/month/user, Smart at $14.95/month/user, and Business at $32.95/month/user. All plans come with a 14-day free trial.

SaneBox is a tool that helps you tame your inbox by automatically sorting emails. It uses AI to analyze your emails and move less important messages to a separate folder called SaneLater.

This keeps your main inbox focused on important emails that require immediate attention.

SaneBox also provides a daily digest, summarizing the emails in SaneLater so you can easily catch up on anything you might have missed.

This can be helpful for people who receive a high volume of emails and struggle to stay on top of them all.

Top Features

Smart sorting automatically analyzes and sorts emails based on importance, moving less critical messages to a separate SaneLater folder, keeping the main inbox clean and focused

Custom filters and rules further refine the sorting process

SaneBlackHole allows you to easily unsubscribe from unwanted email senders in a single click

Sent emails are tracked, with reminders if a recipient fails to respond within a specified timeframe

A daily email digest that summarizes the messages that have been filtered into the SaneLater folder

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Organizes and filters emails, separating important messages from less urgent ones

Integrates smoothly with popular email clients such as Gmail, Outlook, and Apple Mail

Saves time by reducing the need to manually sort and delete unimportant emails

Offers customizable folders and rules to suit individual email management preferences

Cons:

Features like SaneNoReplies and SaneReminders may overlap, causing confusion

The system may have a steep learning curve for some users

SaneBox sends emails to users, which can clutter your inbox

Pricing

SaneBox offers four plans: Appetizer at 3 cents/day, Snack at $3.49/month, Lunch at $5.99/month, and Dinner at $16.99/month/user.

AI Tools for Email Marketing

AI tools lend a hand in personalizing your messaging and improving campaign performance. Let's check out these tools.

Brevo is an all-in-one platform that helps businesses manage customer relationships.

It has a user-friendly drag-and-drop editor for building emails and a library of pre-designed templates to save you time.

It allows you to track important metrics like open rates and click-through rates. This shows you how well your campaigns are performing.

Top Features

AI Assistant can analyze customer data and past campaign performance to suggest optimized email subject lines

Personalized email content and tone of voice based on customer preferences and behavior

Email tracking learns each recipient's email opening patterns and automatically schedules campaigns to be delivered at the optimal time for maximum engagement

Customer data analysis creates highly targeted segments based on factors such as browsing history, past purchases, and declared interests

Customized email campaign content, including body copy and calls-to-action, based on the user's prompts and marketing objectives

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Drag-and-drop email editor simplifies creating engaging campaigns without technical skills

Powerful automation capabilities improve marketing and sales workflows

User-friendly and intuitive interface makes it easy to set up and manage email campaigns

Cons:

Complex onboarding process

Frequent service outages where emails cannot be sent or tested

Some users have reported issues with Brevo's email deliverability, with emails ending up in spam folders or not reaching subscribers

The fact that Brevo's servers are located in Europe and are therefore subject to different laws than the US has caused problems for some users

Pricing

Brevo offers a free plan, a Starter plan at $25/month, a Business plan at $65/month, and an Enterprise plan with custom pricing.

Campaigner is a platform designed for businesses to manage their email marketing.

Campaigner goes beyond sending emails — you can set up automated email sequences based on a customer's journey with your brand.

What’s more, it offers advanced segmentation. You can group your audience based on their interests and buying habits, so you send emails most relevant to them.

Top Features

Complex automated email and SMS message sequences based on subscriber actions and engagement triggers

Reputation Defender helps maintain email deliverability by managing suppression and exclusion lists

Conditional content, content blocks, and dynamic subject lines to personalize email communications

Validation tool checks newly-built workflows for errors prior to activation

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Helpful for collecting new email subscribers through signup forms and landing pages

Offers detailed reporting and analytics to track campaign performance

Responsive design features ensure emails look good on mobile devices

Cons:

The email editor is not as intuitive as some other platforms and lacks a true drag-and-drop interface

Customer support could be improved in terms of response times and availability of live chat

Pricing

Campaigner offers four plans: Starter at $59/month, Essential at $179/month, Advanced at $649/month, and eCommerce at $79.95/month.

AI Presentation Builders

AI Presentation Builders

See how AI presentation builders can streamline your presentation creation process.

​​

Decktopus is a presentation software tool that automatically generates presentation slides.

Enter a prompt about the presentation topic, select the target audience and goal of the presentation, and specify the desired presentation length.

Decktopus then generates a complete slide deck with the appropriate content, images, and formatting.

It also provides examples to guide users in selecting the right target audience, presentation objective, and visual style. Decktopus also allows users to collaborate on and share the AI-generated presentations.

Top Features

Fully fleshed-out presentation decks generated from a simple topic or brief

Real-time collaboration features enable multiple users to work together on the same presentation

AI Assistant provides content, visual, and delivery tips to help users improve their presentations. It also generates potential questions and answers for Q&A sessions

Variety of pre-built templates and slide layouts that users can further customize with their own branding, fonts, and color schemes

Pros and Cons

Pros:

One-click design features and auto-adjusted layouts simplify the customization process.

Creates simple "microsites" in addition to presentations.

Significant time savings, with users reporting up to 64% reduction in presentation creation time.

Helpful tutorials and support resources available through the Decktopus Academy.

Cons:

Some users feel the AI-generated presentations from Decktopus can look a bit "naive" or unsuitable for more professional corporate settings.

The quality and usefulness of the AI-generated content may vary, and users may still need to do significant manual editing and customization.

Pricing

Decktopus offers a Pro plan at $14.99/month and a Business plan at $49.99/month.

Plus AI is an add-on for Google Slides and Docs that helps you create and edit content. It can help with generating new slides or text, and editing existing content.

Its Text-to-Presentation feature turns a blog post into a presentation. It also has a Remix feature, which can help you automatically update and refresh your slides.

Top Features

Text-to-Presentation generate slide decks based on a prompt

Over 100 templates allow you to create custom themes with logo, fonts, and colors to match your branding

AI capabilities to generate intelligent suggestions for content, formatting, and layout

AI-powered editing features such as rewriting and remixing make it easy to adapt presentations

Pros and Cons

Pros:

An intuitive and user-friendly interface that is easy to navigate

Provides slides with bullets and structured layouts that are easy to digest and suitable for professional presentations

Built directly into Google Slides, so you can use AI in your workflow without any friction

Cons:

Potential compatibility issues or file conversion requirements when working with other presentation software

Some users report that the AI-generated content or design suggestions may not always be perfect and may require manual adjustments.

Pricing

Plus AI offers a Basic plan at $15/month/user, a Pro plan at $25/month/user, and an Enterprise plan with custom pricing. There’s a 7-day free trial available for Basic and Pro plans.

Beautiful AI helps you create professional-looking slides.

It offers hundreds of pre-designed templates to get you started quickly.

These templates are called Smart Slides because they automatically adjust the layout and design as you add content, so you don't have to worry about making things fit.

Beautiful AI also allows you to customize the look and feel of your slides with your company's fonts and colors.

Top Features

DesignerBot allows you to generate entire presentations from a simple text prompt

Wide range of pre-designed, customizable slide templates that automatically adjust layout, formatting, and design elements as content is added

AI Assistant helps you create new presentations from scratch by providing suggestions and recommendations based on the user's input and presentation goals

Compatible with PowerPoint, allowing you to import slides and maintain the visual details

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Intuitive and user-friendly interface that makes creating presentations easy.

A wide library of templates, images, icons, and other design assets to choose from.

Allows for easy customization of colors, fonts, and other branding elements.

Cons:

Limited customization options, with the AI-generated designs and layouts being somewhat restrictive.

Inconsistent performance, with some users reporting issues when displayed on mobile devices.

Lack of advanced features such as video or audio embedding for offline presentations.

Pricing

Beautiful AI offers a Pro plan at $12/month/user, a Team plan at $50/month/user, and an Enterprise plan with custom pricing. There’s an ad hoc projects option at $45/month which includes all features in the Pro plan. There’s also a free trial available for Pro and Team plans.

AI Scheduling Tools

AI scheduling tools automate the scheduling process and make it easier to find a time that works for everyone. See how AI can simplify your scheduling.

Reclaim is an app that helps you manage your schedule and workload. It connects to your calendar and to-do lists to see everything you have going on.

With features such as Recurring Habits and AI-powered scheduling, Reclaim can suggest how to best organize your day and avoid overbooking yourself.

Top Features

Advanced algorithms let you find the best time for your tasks, habits, and breaks, and can increase your availability by 524% for important meetings

Smart Meetings feature analyzes all attendees' calendars to identify mutual free time and automatically reschedules conflicts to the next best time

Integrations with popular productivity apps like Todoist, Google Tasks, Asana, Jira, ClickUp, and Linear help to automatically schedule tasks in Google Calendar

Habits and Tasks allow users to assign priorities, break down complex tasks into smaller, actionable steps, and automatically schedule around unexpected events

Buffer Time auto-schedules breaks and travel time, while No-Meeting Days prevent meetings and auto-schedule heads-down work

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Integrates well with Google Calendar and allows users to manage their work and personal calendars in one place.

Useful features like time blocking, task integration, and AI-powered scheduling suggestions that can help streamline productivity.

Eliminates the back-and-forth of scheduling meetings through scheduling links.

Intuitive and user-friendly interface that is easy to navigate.

Cons:

Lacks some key features, such as dependencies between tasks and project management capabilities.

Lacks direct integration with Microsoft Outlook, limiting its usefulness for some users.

Limited project management capabilities compared to more comprehensive productivity tools.

Pricing

Reclaim AI offers a free plan, a Starter plan at $10/month/user, a Business plan at $15/month/user, and an Enterprise plan with custom pricing. There’s a free trial available.

Motion AI helps you manage your tasks and schedule. It creates a daily plan for you, fitting in your to-dos around meetings and appointments.

Motion can also adjust your schedule on the fly if something unexpected comes up.

Top Features

Automatic task prioritization lets you set color-coded priorities, and optimize your daily schedule based on workload, deadlines, and duration

Features like Focus Time mode, Timeboxing, and Pomodoro timers help you set boundaries between meetings and work sessions and split tasks into smaller chunks

Able to adapt to changes in the user's schedule, reshuffling tasks and appointments as needed to accommodate new commitments or unexpected events

Meeting Scheduler handles scheduling and communication

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Provides a sense of relief and control over a busy schedule.

Reduces the time and effort required to manage tasks and schedule through AI-powered automation.

The app's ability to automatically schedule tasks and rearrange plans as commitments change is a major benefit, especially for those with ADHD.

Users praise Motion's ability to re-organize tasks when new events are added to your calendar.

Cons:

Some users found the initial setup and learning curve for Motion to be steep and not as intuitive as expected.

Can sometimes schedule meetings back-to-back without breaks.

Pricing

Motion offers two plans: an Individual plan at $34/month and a Team plan at $20/month/user. There’s a free trial available.

Clockwise helps you manage your time better. It looks at your existing calendar and to-do list. It then suggests the best times to schedule tasks and meetings. This can help you avoid feeling overwhelmed and make sure you have dedicated time to focus on important work.

Focus Time blocks out uninterrupted time in your calendar for you to concentrate on demanding tasks.

Automatic scheduling suggests when to place tasks on your calendar based on your preferences and workload.

Top Features

Personalized schedules that match your optimal work rhythm, based on analysis of your work preferences and productivity patterns.

Focus Time settings are customizable to suit your needs and preferences.

Integrations with your favorite tools such as Slack and Asana help to reduce distractions and keep you in the zone during Focus Time.

AI Scheduler reschedules flexible meetings to the most efficient times to fix conflicts so you can best optimize your day.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Creates uninterrupted windows for you and your team to work, allowing you to concentrate on your most important tasks without distractions and interruptions

Integrates well with Slack and other productivity tools

Automatically schedules tasks and meetings based on deadlines and priorities

Saves time by automating manual work like organizing day-to-day tasks

Cons:

Limited customization flexibility, with some users wanting more control over calendar settings

Occasional issues with the Travel Time feature, where slots reappear after being deleted

AI-generated suggestions or scheduling may not always be perfect, requiring manual adjustments

Pricing

Clockwise offers four plans: a free plan, Teams at $6.75/month/user, Business at $11.50/month/user, and an Enterprise plan with custom pricing.

Best Free AI Tools

Other AI Tools to Try in 2024

Grok AI: Helps you understand and use natural language data

AnonChatGPT: Lets you chat with a large language model anonymously

Zapier: Connects different web apps and automates tasks between them

FAQs

FAQs

Why Do I Need to Use AI Tools in 2024?

The amount of information and tasks we juggle is growing.

AI steps in to automate repetitive tasks, analyze complex data, and even spark creative ideas—all at lightning speed.

This frees you up to focus on what humans do best: using your intuition, judgment, and creativity for high-level problem-solving and strategic thinking.

AI can also help you be more productive—whether it's generating reports in a flash or suggesting personalized content for your customers.

Basically, AI is there to empower you, not replace you. It's the ultimate teammate for getting more done and achieving your goals

How Can I Find the Best AI Writing Tool?

With so many AI writing tools out there, choosing the right one can feel daunting.

First, identify your writing needs. Do you churn out short, snappy social media captions, or craft lengthy blog posts? Maybe you need help with emails or website copy. Different tools excel in different areas.

Next, prioritize the features that matter most. Is grammar perfection your holy grail, or do you crave streamline SEO optimization? Some offer long-form content assistance, while others specialize in specific content types.

Research is key. Read reviews from trusted sources and explore the tools' websites. Many offer free trials — test-drive the features and see if the writing style aligns with your voice.

What Are the Best AI Tools?

The industry is changing fast, making it impossible to pinpoint the "best" option.

For example, you could’ve started with ChatGPT, and now use a mix of Perplexity, Claude, ContentShake AI, and Gemini.

As the technology gets better and more companies start taking advantage of it, it's crucial to stay open to new options, and test them against your needs.

What works for one user may not fit another.

In a nutshell: keep experimenting with different tools and stay updated on the latest developments to find the best AI solutions for your projects.

How Can We Improve Our Small Business with AI Tools?

AI tools can give your small business an edge.

How?

Start by identifying time-consuming or repetitive tasks, such as handling customer inquiries or managing social media.

You can automate these processes by implementing AI-powered chatbots and marketing tools, which allow your team to focus on more complex, high-value tasks.

AI can also help you manage your finances. AI-assisted bookkeeping and financial management software can streamline your accounting processes and reduce errors.

Inventory management is another area where AI can make a difference. AI analyzes past sales data, predicts future demand, and optimizes your stock levels accordingly. You always have the right products on hand without tying up too much capital.

Choose the Best AI Tools for Your Business

The AI revolution is here, and it's transforming the way we work.

From content creation to project management, these powerful tools drive productivity and creativity to new heights.

But it can be overwhelming to decide which one to start with.

Create ready-to-rank content in one click! Try ContentShake AI-a smart writing tool for small teams with big content marketing goals. Save time, see results. Start now for free

.