Free AI Paragraph Rewriter | Semrush

What is rewriting?
Rewriting means restructuring written content while keeping its original meaning. Unlike editing, which improves the original text, rewriting rebuilds it from scratch. Students use rewriting for essays and research papers, and professionals use it for marketing materials and reports. AI tools like Semrush's Paragraph Rewriter help automate this task and improve quality.
How to use the AI Paragraph Rewriter
Wondering how our paragraph tool can help you? Here are some ideas:
Input your paragraph
Paste any text with 3-500 words and hit “Paraphrase”.
Choose the AI rewriting mode
You can rephrase, improve, simplify or summarize your paragraphs. You can also make them more formal or casual.
Generate a paraphrased paragraph
Instantly get a rewritten version of your paragraph. The AI algorithm will analyze the semantics (meaning) and syntax (structure) of your original text, and rephrase your paragraph without losing its meaning.
Check the key paraphrasing metrics
Hover over the icon and check your text’s length, readability, and tone of voice. You can compare it with the original version and run another rewrite if needed.
Copy your favorite idea and provide feedback
Hit the “Copy” button to save the rewritten paragraph. You can also assess the quality of the rewrite using icons on the right-hand side.
Choose the perfect paragraph rewriting mode
Rewrite, summarize and optimize your paragraphs with just one click.
Rephrase
The Rephrase mode reconstructs your paragraphs while maintaining their original meaning. It offers fresh ways to express your ideas, helping you avoid repetition and enhance the overall flow of your writing.
Formal
Formal mode elevates your writing to a more professional level. It refines your language choices and sentence structure, making your text suitable for academic papers, business reports, or any context requiring a higher degree of formality.
Casual
Casual mode relaxes your writing style, making it more conversational and approachable. It's perfect for blog posts, social media content, or any writing where you want to connect with your audience in a friendly, relatable manner.
Improve
Improve mode enhances the overall quality of your writing by refining grammar, word choice, and sentence structure in your paragraphs. It focuses on clarity and coherence.
Simplify
Simplify mode breaks down complex ideas in your paragraphs into more accessible language. It's ideal for explaining difficult concepts to a broader audience.
Summarize
Summarize mode condenses your paragraphs, capturing the essential points in a concise format. It's helpful for creating abstracts, executive summaries, or when you need to communicate key ideas quickly and efficiently.
FAQ
- Paraphrasing involves restating the meaning of a text using different words, typically to clarify the original idea or avoid plagiarism.
- Rewriting, on the other hand, is a more comprehensive process that may involve restructuring sentences, changing the order of ideas, or even adding new information while maintaining the core message.
- Improving paragraphs focuses on enhancing the overall quality of the writing, which may include correcting grammar, refining word choice, and strengthening the flow of ideas.
- Simplifying paragraphs aims to make the content more accessible by reducing complexity, using simpler language, and breaking down intricate concepts into more digestible parts.
While these processes have distinct goals, they often overlap in practice. Semrush AI Paragraph Rewriter assists with all of these tasks, adapting to the specific needs of each user and writing situation.
The tool leverages powerful AI to help you rewrite and optimize paragraphs of text in a single click.
Anyone looking to enhance their writing can use our paragraph reviser. Whether you’re a small business owner, a marketer, or a writer, it can help you save time and money. It’s also suitable for non-native English speakers looking to improve their writing process.
The AI model powering the tool aims to create unique content each time you hit the “Rewrite” button. You don’t need to worry about the copy’s originality, and it can be used on your website and other channels.
The tool is completely free to use. You can try the tool as often as you want and share it with your teammates or writers. It doesn’t require registration or any payment details.
Make sure to keep your paragraphs clear and concise. Optimized paragraphs will boost your content’s overall readability and make it more engaging. Follow these tips:
- Write shorter paragraphs; stick to 3-5 sentences per paragraph
- Stick to shorter sentences; break down and optimize sentences that appear too long
- Avoid overly-complicated words and technical terms where possible
- Keep a consistent tone of voice in each paragraph throughout the copy
